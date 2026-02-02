Vietnamese Party chief’s Laos visit to reaffirm special solidarity: ambassador

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm’s upcoming state visit to Laos reaffirms the high level of political trust and Việt Nam’s consistent policy of always giving top priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm.

The visit, which will take place on February 5, will be the first foreign trip by General Secretary Lâm in 2026 and his first foreign visit after he was re-elected as General Secretary of the 14th National Congress of the CPV. It will make him the first state guest welcomed by the Party, State, and people of Laos since the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

The ambassador noted that the visit comes shortly after the General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and his spouse paid a visit to Việt Nam from January 26-27.

According to him, the frequent mutual visits by the two countries' top leaders demonstrate that Việt Nam and Laos have always stood side by side, supported each other, and remained ready to share experiences on the path of national development. Both sides are determined to preserve and nurture the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship so that it becomes increasingly effective and elevated to a new height.

The trip also reflects the deep affection and close bond between General Secretary Lâm and Vietnamese leaders and their Lao counterparts, particularly General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, who have remained loyal comrades and close friends through historical periods.

Amid complex regional and global developments affecting peace, stability, cooperation and security, the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship continues to grow strongly under the leadership of the two Parties and States, becoming more practical and beneficial to the people of both nations, the diplomat stressed.

Recently, the national congresses of each Party set forth major strategic orientations for a new stage of development in each country. Therefore, the visit demonstrates the strong political determination of both sides in successfully implementing the goals outlined by the congresses, closely coordinating strategic issues related to security and development; strengthening information exchange and sharing experience on Party building, socio-economic development, building an independent and self-reliant economy, maintaining national defence and security, and expanding international integration.

The ambassador noted that political relations remain the core of the overall strategic orientation for the comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, while defence-security collaboration serves as an important pillar for maintaining stability and social order in each country. Meanwhile, both sides aim to create a breakthrough in economic, trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation, making this area a strategic pillar commensurate with the stature of the special relationship.

The ambassador said the fact that the two countries’ leaders hold frequent meetings and often make their first visits to each other soon after Party congresses highlights the absolute political trust and close strategic cohesion. Regular high-level exchanges will ensure that the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship is safeguarded and promoted under all circumstances, he affirmed.

Looking ahead, he said, the two sides will focus on promoting comprehensive and synchronous cooperation across key areas while coordinating development strategies and concrete solutions to realise the substance of the “strategic cohesion.”

Priorities include further deepening political ties, enhancing defence, security and foreign affairs cooperation, boosting connectivity between the two economies through transport, energy, logistics, telecommunications and tourism, and implementing major investment projects with wide spillover effects. The visit will also provide an opportunity for both sides to agree on measures to improve education and training cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, especially among youth, and ensure the sustainable inheritance of the bilateral relationship across generations.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the strategic bond between Việt Nam and Laos will continue to be optimised, serving as a driving force to deepen the special relationship more substantively and ensuring that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries will flourish forever. — VNA/VNS