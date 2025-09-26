Beauty Expo held to update cosmetic products and technology in HCMC

HCM CITY — The K-Beauty Expo Vietnam & Saigon Beauty Show 2025 will bring most updated products, technologies and make-up trends to Việt Nam on October 30-November 1.

The event will feature more than 150 businesses and 250 brands of cosmetics, beauty equipment, and aesthetic technology from South Korea, Việt Nam and many other countries in the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City.

The exhibition, jointly organised by the Korea Exhibition and Convention Centre (KINTEX), Gyeonggi-do in collaboration with Exporum Vietnam Company, is considered one of the typical events of the beauty industry of the year.

At hundreds of booths, visitors will have opportunities to learn about and test skin care cosmetics, hair care, cosmetic equipment, non-invasive beauty technology, beauty functional foods and cosmetic production ingredients.

In addition, they can experience a series of activities such as Gift Card Event to earn a gift voucher; Find Your Best Colour to receive personal advice from experts; and K-Beauty Photo Zone to take beautiful images in Korean-style photo area.

During three days, many in-depth trade and networking activities will take place to support businesses in meeting potential partners and distributors.

According to organisers, this is a great opportunity for businesses to expand cooperation, update and transfer technology and affirm their positions in the international beauty market.

It is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors who are working in this industry such as spa owners, beauty salons, distributors, beauty experts, famous people, and cosmetic users.

Nearly 20 key opinion leaders (KOLs), key opinion consumers (KOCs) and influencers on social networks such as Phạm Hồng Hải Âu, Đăng V Beauty, Góc nhỏ của Chii (Chii's Little Corner) will participate in the event, sharing experiences with the beauty-loving public. _ VNS