Made of clay, full of soul

Da Dad Doll by Bùi Thịnh Đa from HCM City brings ball-jointed dolls to life with the identity of Việt Nam. More than just dolls, they are soulful creations crafted with love and the hands of a dedicated artist.
Vietnamese singer Đức Phúc has won the Intervision music competition in Russia after beating 22 competitors on Sunday night. His victory marks the first time in nearly 50 years that Việt Nam has won at an international music contest. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent a message of congratulations to the 28-year-old artist and music fans nationwide.
On the night Việt Nam marked its 80th Independence Day at the Metropolitan Museum, the celebration took on a deeper resonance as President Lương Cường delivered a powerful call for peace at the United Nations Assembly.