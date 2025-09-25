Mid-Autumn Festival entertains visitors in Old Quarter

HÀ NỘI — Residents and international visitors, especially children, are invited to join the Traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2025, featuring a variety of classic activities throughout the corners of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter

The event is organised by the Hoàn Kiếm Ward People's Committee and the Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội Old Quarter Management Board from September 22 to October 12.

The highlight of the programme is the opening ceremony at 3pm on September 25 at the Culture and Arts Centre No 22 Hàng Buồm Street.

Visitors and children will can experience and join in workshops that introduce and make traditional Mid-Autumn toys such as star-shaped lanterns, paper masks and bamboo dragonflies.

A children's fashion show by the Hà Nội Fashion Design Association will also take place.

At Kim Ngân Communal House, 42-44 Hàng Bạc Street, the space is decorated under the theme ‘Moon’, featuring scientific exhibitions, discussions on historical values of the annual festival and lion head-making workshops for children.

In Phùng Hưng Street, Mid-Autumn Festival murals combined with 3D projections with the theme 'Fairy Moon Season' create an attractive meeting and photo check-in place.

In addition, there are STEM games combining science, art and technology, contributing to bringing the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival closer to all participants especially the younger generation.

A second highlight will be the lantern procession ‘Full Moon Festival’ on October 3, winding through the Old Quarter and around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to recreate the charm of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival in Hà Nội’s unique cultural setting.

Organisers said the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 not only brings joy and excitement especially for children but also helps preserve and promote cultural values, affirming the lasting vitality of traditional festivals in modern life. VNS