Success on the international stage

Vietnamese singer Đức Phúc has won the Intervision music competition in Russia after beating 22 competitors on Sunday night. His victory marks the first time in nearly 50 years that Việt Nam has won at an international music contest. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent a message of congratulations to the 28-year-old artist and music fans nationwide.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ and Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas affirmed that Việt Nam’s leadership in hosting such a large-scale international cultural event demonstrates Việt Nam’s increasingly proactive role in promoting global cultural exchange and integration. According to him, the event would place people at the centre, with culture as its foundation and art serving as the thread that connects nations.
Inspired by the theme “Born from Culture, Shaped by Times”, the event captivated attendees with lion dances, traditional musical performances, conical hat dances and graceful display of traditional long dresses shows
The concerts have gone beyond entertainment to become a form of soft power, spreading patriotism, strengthening social cohesion, and contributing to promoting the image of Việt Nam as a dynamic, creative nation