Việt Nam hosted seminar at at Busan International Film Festival 2025

BUSAN — During the 30th Busan International Film Festival from September 17 to 26 in Republic of Korea, Vietnam Film Development Promotion Association (VFDA) and Bình Hạnh Đan Jsc. (BHD) co-organised the seminar 'Heartbeat of Vietnamese Cinema – Introduction of Promising Projects'.

The seminar aims to analyse key figures and trends of Vietnamese cinema as well as the role of the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) in the regional context.

The panel featured esteemed filmmakers such as director Phan Đăng Di (Founder of Autumn Meeting), producers Trần Thị Bích Ngọc, Nguyễn Hữu Thị Tường Vi (CJ CGV Việt Nam), Nguyễn Phạm Hoàng Quân (CEO of ProductionQ) and Korean producer Kim Dae Seung (the producer of the film Mother Goes to Jail).

They shared diverse insights into opportunities and challenges of Việt Nam–Korea co-productions and international collaborations.

BIFF Chairman Park Kwang-Su said: “Việt Nam has a wealth of talented professionals, fully capable of developing an independent and robust film industry faster than anywhere else.”

Ambassador Vũ Hồ highlighted cinema as “a bridge connecting the past, present, and future, deepening the Việt Nam–Korea friendship.”

Ngô Phương Lan, Chairwoman of VFDA, stressed that over the past decade, Vietnamese cinema has made significant strides in revenue, artistic quality and the rise of new talent. She reaffirmed VFDA’s contributions through initiatives like the PAI index and DANAFF, which, in just three editions, has gained regional prestige.

At the seminar, DANAFF IV was officially announced to take place from June 28 to July 4, 2026, featuring international competition sections and special programmes such as Outstanding Vietnamese Films of 40 Years of Đổi Mới (The Reform) from 1986 to 2026 and country-in-focus programme highlighting American cinema.

The seminar also introduced the historical fantasy project Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ – Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh by director Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình, with cinematography by Nguyễn Phan Linh Đan, set for release in 2026.

The film, rich in Vietnamese cultural identity, is expected to mark a new direction for historical cinema in Việt Nam.

Another film project was Sài Gòn Oppa, a commercial film targeting mass audiences, directed by Korean filmmaker Park Gyu Tae.

Co-produced by BHD from Việt Nam, Film Line from Korea and WebTVAsia, the film is slated for 2026 release.

This collaboration illustrates the deepening Việt Nam–Korea partnership and the expanding potential for diverse international co-productions in the coming years. — VNS