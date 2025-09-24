Concerts showcase national spirit, boost cultural industry

HÀ NỘI — Large-scale music concerts have become an increasingly vibrant part of Việt Nam’s cultural life, serving both as artistic highlights and as platforms to foster patriotism, creativity, and community spirit.

Recent months have seen a series of major concerts and festivals commemorating national milestones and celebrating contemporary culture. Events such as “V Fest – Vietnam Today,” “Tổ Quốc Trong Tim” (The Fatherland in the Heart), and “V Concert – Radiant Vietnam” have drawn tens of thousands of spectators, with tickets often sold out within days. These performances combined revolutionary classics with modern compositions, creating a bridge between historical memory and today’s aspirations.

The concerts have gone beyond entertainment to become a form of soft power, spreading patriotism, strengthening social cohesion, and contributing to promoting the image of Việt Nam as a dynamic, creative nation. Artists and audiences alike emphasised that music offers a unique way to connect generations and nurture pride in the country’s history and achievements.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông said successful concerts generate significant spiritual value while reinforcing Việt Nam’s position in the global creative industry.

Associate Professor Dr. Bùi Hoài Sơn, a full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, noted that with professional organisation, linked to related services, and strong branding, national concerts could become not only spectacular events but also a sustainable driver for both the cultural industry and the country’s image.

The Government has tasked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with major media agencies such as the Vietnam News Agency, the Việt Nam Television and the Voice of Việt Nam to develop plans for maintaining and innovating large-scale concerts, possibly under the brand “Vietnam Spirit Festival.” The aim is to expand events nationwide, harness modern performance technology, and encourage artist creativity.

It's believed that with proper investment, concerts can evolve into a national cultural brand, enriching spiritual life, boosting Việt Nam’s creative industries, and promoting the country’s image to the world. - VNA/VNS