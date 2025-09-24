2026 calendars highlight Việt Nam’s history, culture

HCM CITY Leading publishers and calendar producers in Hồ Chí Minh City have released a new collection of tear-off calendars for 2026, highlighting Việt Nam’s rich history and culture.

One highlighted item is the 365-page calendar, with the theme of “Việt Nam: Độc Lập - Thống Nhất - Đổi Mới - Phát Triển” (Việt Nam: Independence – Reunification – Renewal – Development).

Each page includes descriptions and images depicting the nation's history from the legendary Hùng King dynasty, which lasted more than 2,600 years and passed down through 18 kings, to the dynasties of Đinh, Lê, Lý, Trần, and Nguyễn.

The calendar also features uprisings and resistance movements to defend the nation, as well as the Đổi Mới (Renewal) era and the country's development.

All the images were illustrated by painters and students from the city's University of Fine Arts.

Vũ Đức Loan, who developed the calendar's concept, said at the introduction of the calendar at the HCM City Book Street on Sunday that it took several months of research to ensure the information was historically accurate.

Historian Quách Thu Nguyệt, the editor-in-chief of the project, emphasised that the calendar is a combination of knowledge, art, and technology but is still rich in cultural depth, bringing new experiences to users.

She acknowledged that the calendar carries a message about the national goal of becoming a developed, high-income, civilised and happy country by 2045.

The calendar is published by the Grapeshouse Co Ltd and the An Hảo Co Ltd and is priced at VNĐ567,000 (US$21).

In addition, the An Hảo Company introduces a tear-off calendar with the theme of “Việt Nam Tinh Hoa Sáng Ngời” (The Quintessence of Việt Nam).

The calendar features descriptions and photos on traditional festivals, craft villages and specialties in different regions of the country, reflecting the country's rich culture.

The beautifully crafted work is available VNĐ790,000 ($30). VNS