Vietnamese films to be screened in US to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved a programme to screen 10 Vietnamese films in the US from October 18 to 31 as part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam - US diplomatic relations.

Accordingly, the Việt Nam Film Institute will provide a collection of ten cinematic works for screening at Metrograph Theatre in New York, providing international audiences with a better insight into Việt Nam and its culture.

The programme will feature such renowned works Chung Một Dòng Sông (On the Same River - 1959), Em Bé Hà Nội (The Little Girl of Hà Nội - 1974, Hy Vọng Cuối Cùng (The Last Hope - 1981), Bao Giờ Cho Đến Tháng 10 (When the Tenth Month Comes - 1984), Thị Xã Trong Tầm Tay (Town Within reach - 1983), Hà Nội Trong Mắt Ai (Hà Nội Through Whose Eyes? - 1983. All of them were produced by the Việt Nam Feature Film Studio.

The lineup also includes Gánh Xiếc Rong (Travelling Circus) by Giải Phóng Film Joint Stock Company in 1989, Hãy Tha Thứ Cho Em (Please Forgive Me) by young cinema centre in 1992, and two animated treasures from Việt Nam Animation Film Studio, namely Đáng Đời Thằng Cáo (The Fox Got What Deserved in 1959) and Con Sáo Biết Nói (The Talking Bird in 1967). VNA/VNS