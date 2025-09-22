Lâm Đồng seeks to become Việt Nam’s leading green tourism hub

LÂM ĐỒNG — From Đà Lạt’s cool highlands to Mũi Né’s golden sands and the pristine forests of Gia Nghĩa, Lâm Đồng Province is weaving together its diverse landscapes and cultures to position itself as a distinctive and sustainable tourism hub in Việt Nam and the wider region.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Lâm Đồng possesses one of the most diverse tourism ecosystems in the country.

It is not only endowed with abundant resources but also has the potential to connect spaces of sea, forest and culture, encompassing most of Việt Nam’s characteristic landscapes: highlands, mountains, sea and islands. This creates a comprehensive tourism zone with abundant resources and unique experiences.

In addition to the famed climate and landscapes of Đà Lạt, the province now extends its reach with more than 192km of coastline, including valuable marine assets formerly belonging to Bình Thuận such as Mũi Né, Phú Quý Island, Bàu Trắng and Kê Gà.

It also covers pristine mountainous areas in Đắk Nông and Gia Nghĩa. These conditions offer great advantages for developing a sustainable and breakthrough tourism strategy.

During the “Month of Tourism Experiences in Lâm Đồng 2025”, the department organised surveys of cultural and historical sites, culinary services and entertainment facilities in three areas: Mũi Né, Đà Lạt and Gia Nghĩa.

In Mũi Né, the delegation explored Bàu Trắng National Landscape, the coastal road from Hòa Thắng to Hòa Phú, Mũi Né Antiquities Museum, Fish Sauce Museum, NovaWorld Phan Thiết and the Fisherman Show.

In Đà Lạt, they visited TTC World – Valley of Love, Delight Park, XQ Historical Village, Lang Biang Land and the “Âu Lạc Epic” performance.

In Gia Nghĩa, they surveyed Tà Đùng, Tà Đùng Top View, Eva Village Eco Village, a sound exhibition centre and the monument of national hero N’Trang Lơng.

These activities have created opportunities for tourism enterprises to link products, services and destinations into high-quality chains.

Such connections not only help businesses develop distinctive and competitive products that combine the province’s three regions, but also enhance the brand and attract investment. Stronger cooperation is expected to boost the local tourism industry and bring cultural, social and economic benefits.

The provincial Tourism Association highlighted Lâm Đồng’s advantages for experiential tourism and community-based cultural tourism. To fully realise this potential, infrastructure, especially transport, needs to be improved.

With 49 ethnic groups, Lâm Đồng has the conditions to become a cultural tourism hub, combining the beauty of the sea, flowers and forests to enrich visitor experiences.

At a tourism promotion conference held on September 12 at the Đắk Nông Conference Centre in Đông Gia Nghĩa, nearly 100 delegates — including managers, experts, associations and businesses — recognised the province’s potential and proposed key solutions for sustainable development.

These included developing diverse products based on local strengths such as highland eco-resorts, marine and sand-based adventure sports, cultural and historical tours, and ethnic community tourism.

Delegates also called for a clear and appealing tourism slogan to raise the province’s profile, alongside the need to accelerate digital transformation in tourism management and promotion.

They stressed the importance of linking tours with HCM City, the south-central coastal provinces, the Central Highlands and international partners, while promoting green, sustainable and community-based tourism.

Professor Eric Jose Olmedo Panal, Director of the International Institute at the University of Economics and Finance in HCM City, said he was impressed by Lâm Đồng’s cultural experiences, entertainment and arts.

He also noted that the province’s diverse cultural heritage, both tangible and intangible, is a valuable asset for promoting tourism domestically and internationally.

To build distinctive tourism products, experts suggested identifying specific customer groups with different needs, from young travellers seeking adventure and discovery to older visitors preferring relaxation and medical tourism, where safety and service quality must be prioritised.

Nguyễn Văn Lộc, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Lâm Đồng aims to welcome 23 million visitors in the coming years.

To achieve this, the province will strengthen regional linkages, expand international cooperation, promote public-private partnerships, and encourage community and business participation in product development.

It will also prioritise new tourism products, expand tour connections and mobilise investment resources to gradually realise the vision of making Lâm Đồng a green, sustainable and attractive tourism centre of Việt Nam and the region. VNS