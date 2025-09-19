Annual student painting contest launched nationwide

HÀ NỘI – An annual painting contest was launched on September 18 in Hà Nội to encourage primary and secondary students across Việt Nam to change their daily habits for the future of the planet.

Called 'Denmark in Your Eyes', this year's contest is themed 'Green Living' and serves as an engaging platform for students to showcase their ideas, aspirations and commitment to environmental responsibility.

“I believe that students have the power to shape the future," said Danish ambassador to Việt Nam Nicolai Prytz.

"Every year, I’m inspired by how clearly they express inspirational ideas through something as simple and powerful as a painting. This contest is not just about painting – it is about imagining a better world and showing others what is possible.

"I look forward to seeing how students imagine and share their own ways of living green and caring for our planet.”

The painting contest, which is organised nationwide each year, is co-hosted by the Việt Nam Denmark Friendship Association (VIDAFA) and the Embassy of Denmark, with valuable support from partners including Kim Đồng Publishing House and Thiếu Niên Tiền Phong (Young Pioneers) and Nhi Đồng (Children) newspapers.

Through this year’s theme, the contest encourages students to reflect on how even the smallest efforts, multiplied across families, schools and communities, can drive positive change for the future of our planet.

The contest is part of the activities leading up to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Denmark, which will be celebrated next year. It represents a joint effort to raise awareness and inspire climate action through creative expression.

The jury for the competition will consist of prestigious painters from the publishing house, the newspapers and representatives from the VIDAFA and the embassy.

There will be one grand prize, two first prizes, four second prizes and eight third prizes. The grand prize winner will be awarded a tablet and a set of LEGO toys. Runners-up will be awarded with LEGO toy sets.

In addition, there are dozens of other prizes for individuals and groups who receive the organisers’ awards.

The deadline for submission is 20 December. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at a ceremony in Hà Nội at the end of the 2025–2026 school year. VNS