Mid-Autumn festival to begin in Hà Nội's Old Quarter

HÀ NỘI — The Hoàn Kiếm Community Art Club, in collaboration with Frog Art, will bring festive colours to Hà Nội's Old Quarter with a special programme titled Sắc Việt Trung Thu (Vietnamese Colours of Mid-Autumn) to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025.

The event will start from September 20 featuring a wide range of community-centred cultural and artistic activities designed for children, students and visitors to Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the pedestrian zone on weekends.

A series of special Mid-Autumn activities will highlight the richness of Vietnamese folk art traditions. Participants will have the chance to create Mid-Autumn Festival prints on recycled handmade paper using gouache colours and traditional motifs.

A lantern-painting workshop will invite visitors to decorate lanterns with dó paper and folk-inspired patterns. The programme will also revive the traditional craft of making edible rice powder figurines shaped like the twelve zodiac animals with natural food colouring.

In addition, visitors can explore traditional Phỗng toys, inspired by Đông Hồ folk paintings and reimagined with acrylic colours and modern paper-sculpting techniques.

Nguyễn Phương, Vice President of the Hoàn Kiếm Community Art Club, said: "The club organises these activities to create a community art space for residents, students and visitors.

"In doing so, the initiative also seeks to gradually promote, preserve and develop both traditional and contemporary cultural and artistic values, enriching the range of activities around Hoàn Kiếm Lake."

The programme includes community art classes offering lessons in watercolour, acrylic painting and sketching for children and art lovers, as well as interactive art workshops where participants can paint together, explore creative experiences and engage with local artists.

A community music class will introduce children and music enthusiasts to the ukulele, while exhibitions will showcase artworks created by both students and visitors throughout the programme.

The programme will take place every Saturday starting from September 20, with morning sessions from 8am to 11.30am. and afternoon sessions from 1.30pm to 6pm at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake Cultural Information Centre, 3rd Floor, 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street. — VNS