Antique Honda DD motorbikes show visitors Hà Nội’s beauty on wheels

Thanh Hà

It's seven o'clock in the morning, and members of the Honda Motorbike Road Club are preparing everything they need for the new day and a new tour.

The club's antique red and white Honda C70 Econo-Power motorbikes are meticulously cared for, with key components like tires, brakes, lights, fluids and controls all carefully cleaned and checked.

The striking vehicles are an important part of the tours and help visitors discover the ancient city of Hà Nội — and its more than 1,000 years of history — on wheels.

Part of the company's famous Super Cub series, the C70 is nicknamed 'Honda DD' in Việt Nam, and is often associated with difficult times in the country in the 1980s.

Back then, motorbikes were not only vehicles, but also the most valuable assets and pride of any family. Old Honda DDs are quite rare nowadays and sought after by many enthusiasts.

"I am a native of the old town. This motorbike was associated with my family in the 80s and 90s. At that time, these motorbikes were very precious," said club co-founder Nghiêm Anh Quân, who, when cleaning out a warehouse last year, found an old Honda DD iron frame belonging to a motorbike that his grandfather used to ride.

"It sat there, covered in dust, like a forgotten souvenir. I remember my grandfather's words: 'There was a time when to buy a motorbike, people had to sell a house. A motorbike is not just a means of transport, it is a source of pride," said Quân.

"I thought that memory couldn't lie dormant. I just had to start the engine and make the motorbike run again to use in my normal, everyday life," he added.

Starting with that iron frame, Quân and his colleagues travelled everywhere to collect components and restore the motorbike while also hunting for others like it.

Most of the motorbikes were purchased in a severely damaged condition. Dung, a veteran motorbike repairman, undertook restoration, repair and preservation activities.

"It usually takes 1-2 weeks to restore a DD, depending on its condition. For more severely damaged vehicles, it will take about a month," he said.

"The hardest thing is the lack of spare parts. Sometimes, we have to buy them from disassembled bikes, then work to make them match.

"To comply with regulations for road use today, DDs must have their exhausts rebuilt, too," he said.

After a lot of preparation, the Honda Motorbike Road Club was formed as a way to connect tradition and heritage with modern life.

The club has thus far collected 15 bikes and launched its Independence Motorbike – A Memory Travel tour for the 80th National Day celebration earlier this month.

"This is an experience tour for Vietnamese and international friends who want to get a feel for Hà Nội in a traditional way, sitting in the saddle of a vintage red Honda DD," said Quân.

The 4.5-hour tour takes visitors around the city, combining stops in the Old Quarter with distinctive 'tube houses' and preserved buildings.

It includes iconic landmarks like the cathedral, a structure that is over 100 years old; the Long Biên Bridge, still standing strong after witnessing the ups and downs of history; and traditional markets, vital social, cultural and economic hubs that foster community connections.

Visitors will see beautiful urban landscapes and go on a journey into small, green alleys, hand-roasted coffee shops, old dormitories and peaceful pagodas.

The route will also take tourists to traditional craft villages on the city's outskirts, where people make pottery and incense and weave silk, and where the visitors can watch and help craftsmen do their job.

It is a true multi-sensory cultural experience: the ears catch the roar of the engine, the nose is filled with the scent of old gasoline, the eyes take in the faded roof tiles, the hands feel the grain of ancient temple doors, and the taste of strong tea lingers on the tongue.

Tour guides will tell visitors many interesting stories about the capital city, including tales of its history, culture and traditions.

Kyra Lubber, a tourist from the Netherlands, said she felt like she had entered a completely different world. She was especially impressed with the bustling atmosphere and bright red flags all over the city streets.

She also loved the fragrant scent of coffee beans roasting before brewing them herself and drinking them right on the spot, an experience she said she would never forget.

Meanwhile, Tijana Lukic from Serbia said the city was beyond her imagination, ancient, lively and full of energy.

"People were friendly and they waved at me, saying 'hello' and complimenting my áo dài outfit," Lukic said.

Trần Thị Huyền said she was familiar with every corner of Hà Nội, but she still took a tour just to return to her childhood riding on a red DD, just like she used to do as a kid nearly half a century ago.

"I remember the bike's sound and the smell of the smoke when my father came home from work. I also remember Sunday afternoons when he drove the whole family around Hoàn Kiếm Lake on our DD," she said.

"Being able to sit on the bike made me really happy, and now I can live in that happiness again, with wonderful, unforgettable memories." VNS