Hưng Yên weaves the story of tradition and modernity

HƯNG YÊN — Linen weaving and other traditional crafts from the northern province of Hưng Yên left a strong impression on visitors at an exhibition celebrating the country’s achievements for the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.

With a history spanning nearly 400 years, the Nam Cao linen weaving village in Hưng Yên Province stands as a vibrant testament to the enduring nature of traditional crafts. It was recognised as national intangible cultural heritage in 2023. However, like many other traditional crafts, it has faced the risk of decline due to competition from the modern market.

Members of younger generations attending the exhibition helped promote the effort to revive traditional crafts from their hometown. They not only inherit the essence of their ancestors, but also proactively embrace technology and market trends to elevate traditional handicraft products to new heights.

Director of the Nam Cao Linen Weaving Cooperative Lương Thanh Hạnh is one of the pioneers in this journey. Under her management, the cooperative has transformed itself, taking raw material through nearly 20 meticulous steps to create exquisite and unique products including handkerchiefs, áo dài (traditional Vietnamese dresses), blankets and various handicrafts.

Linen products from the cooperative attracted significant attention from visitors. The sound of traditional wooden looms resonated, creating a culturally rich atmosphere while showcasing the complex production process. Shimmering, soft fabrics, reflecting the skill and dedication of the artisans, truly captivated the audience.

“Back in 2016, when I began reviving the craft village, the market was almost nonexistent, and handcrafted products were not valued appropriately. I thought that if the younger generation didn’t step up to continue the tradition, the craft would be lost forever. That realisation motivated me to embark on this journey of preservation,” Hạnh recalled.

The adoption of digital platforms, participation in trade fairs and engagement in international trade have helped the Nam Cao Linen Weaving Cooperative expand its market, with products exported to various countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Italy, South Korea and India. This not only generates economic value, but also contributes to promoting Việt Nam’s cultural image to the world.

Witnessing the revival of the craft village, artisan Hoàng Thị Hương expressed her joy, saying that Nam Cao linen has its own brand and value.

“The cooperative's activities serve as a foundation for us to continue living with our craft, to pass down techniques to the younger generation and to preserve the unique artisanal values of our ancestors,” she said. VNS