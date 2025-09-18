North star rises as Điện Biên Festival lights up the highlands

ĐIỆN BIÊN — The Tinh hoa Tây Bắc – Điện Biên 2025 (Quintessence of the Northwest – Điện Biên 2025) Festival will take centre stage in Điện Biên Phủ Ward from September 19 to 21, promising to spark a vibrant celebration of the highlands’ unique culture and identity.

As the 'north star' of the region’s tourism calendar, the festival aims to guide visitors to discover Điện Biên and the Northwest as safe, friendly and attractive destinations.

This event forms part of a tourism development cooperation programme between eight expanded northwest provinces and HCM City. It is expected to be a key highlight of 2025, connecting tourism markets and shining a spotlight on the 'Quintessence of the Northwest' brand at home and abroad.

The opening night will take place at 8.10pm on September 19 at Điện Biên Provincial Stadium. The programme will be elaborately staged, combining tradition and modernity, featuring numerous domestic and international artists and art troupes, especially guests from Japan, India, Laos and Thailand. A highlight of the event will be the artistic fireworks display that opens the series of festivities.

On September 20, the 'Quintessence of the Northwest' Street Festival will transform Võ Nguyên Giáp Street into an open-air stage for the arts, featuring parades, folk songs, folk dances and demonstrations of traditional handicrafts. On the same day, a conference on Promotion, Advertising and Development of Tourism in the Northwest and Ho Chi Minh City will be held to introduce potential new tourism products and discuss solutions to strengthen aviation connectivity and stimulate tourism.

On September 21, an art exchange programme will present many unique folk songs, folk dances and traditional musical instruments, with participation from domestic and international art troupes from Laos, China and Russia.

Additionally, the festival will feature a series of experiential activities, such as a northwest culinary festival, a 'Colours of the Northwest' photo exhibition and an exhibition introducing tourism products and highland culture.

With careful preparation and rich content, the festival is expected to be a strong push, spreading traditional cultural values and promoting tourism and socio-economic development in Điện Biên Province as well as in the northwest region. — VNS