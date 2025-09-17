Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Heritage handshake joins forces for transboundary treasures

September 17, 2025 - 14:24
The event was co-organised by the Management Board of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Khammouane Province, Laos.

 

The delegates at the workshop. — Photo nhandan.vn

QUẢNG TRỊ — Building bridges across borders, Việt Nam and Laos took a significant step towards preserving their natural wonders at the second international workshop on 'Building a Transboundary Co-operation Framework for the Transboundary Heritage of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park (Việt Nam) and HinNamNo National Park (Laos)' held on Tuesday in Quảng Trị Province.

Co-organised by the Management Board of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry of Khammouane Province, Laos, the workshop brought together representatives from provincial agencies in Quảng Trị and Khammouane, leaders from central government bodies in both countries, international organisations, the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO, experts, and tourism businesses.

Details revealed during the event highlighted that on July 13, at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, HinNamNo National Park will be officially recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site, extending the existing status of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park. This recognition will establish the first transboundary World Natural Heritage Site in Southeast Asia, symbolising a milestone of shared pride and a binding commitment to joint management, conservation and promotion of their invaluable heritage.

The transboundary cooperation framework is one of the tools for effective heritage governance and serves as a foundation for implementing current and future transboundary cooperation activities.

At the first workshop held in Khammouane Province, stakeholders identified a common vision and eight cooperative management goals for 2050.

This workshop in Quảng Trị Province aims to translate those goals into practical, feasible and sustainable activities in the fields of biodiversity conservation, scientific research, eco-tourism development, community livelihood enhancement and transboundary heritage governance, contributing to the preservation and promotion of shared heritage values.

The workshop will run until September 19. VNS

Quang Tri Phong Nha Kẻ Bàng National Park UNESCO World Heritage Site

