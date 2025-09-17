Việt Nam, China expand cultural exchange and tourism cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and China have expanded their tourism cooperation through a cultural exchange and tourism promotion programme featuring Shaanxi province’s heritage and landscapes.

The event, organised in Hà Nội on September 16 by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and the Shaanxi Department of Culture and Tourism, aimed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China.

VNAT Deputy Director Nguyễn Thị Hoa Mai spoke of the enduring friendship between the two countries, which boast similarities in history, culture, and people. She said tourism cooperation has been developed on a solid legal foundation with multiple agreements and plans.

The Vietnamese tourism sector has attached importance to the Chinese market and vice versa, she stated, highlighting striking similarities between Vietnamese tourist destinations and those in Shaanxi province. She particularly cited Huế as a historic imperial capital preserving a system of royal monuments and tombs, and Ninh Bình as the ancient capital land of Hoa Lư, famous for the UNESCO-recognised Tràng An scenic complex. These cultural and historical parallels have fostered a strong mutual interest in tourism between the two nations.

According to statistics, Việt Nam welcomes some 4-5 million Chinese visitors annually. In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam hosted more than 3.5 million Chinese. Vietnamese travellers, meanwhile, are increasingly drawn to China’s cultural and natural attractions.

Mai expressed her hope that visitor exchanges will grow in the coming time.

Deputy Director of Shaanxi Department of Culture and Tourism Liu Hairong described Việt Nam as a dream destination for Chinese tourists, with such renowned destinations as Hạ Long Bay, Hội An, the Huế Imperial Citadel, and Hồ Chí Minh City. She invited Vietnamese travel partners to the 2026 Xi’an Silk Road International Tourism Expo and called for joint efforts to develop distinctive tourism offerings and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Shaanxi province, one of the important cradles of Chinese civilisation, represents a captivating region where history and modernity intersect, and culture and ecology coexist harmoniously. Having served as the capital for 13 dynasties, notably the Tang Dynasty, and as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Shaanxi boasts numerous archaeological, cultural, and religious heritage sites connected to Buddhism and Taoism. The province's standout attractions include the Terracotta Army, a UNESCO World Heritage site dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World", along with Xi'an City Wall, the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, the Mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, and Mount Hua.

The event also featured a Shaanxi tourism photo exhibition, displays of intangible cultural heritage products and creative industries. Tourism enterprises from both sides signed cooperation agreements to enhance information exchange, support travellers, and promote tourism popularisation. VNA/VNS