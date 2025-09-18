Snap the heritage of Yên Tử in new photo contest

BẮC NINH — Photographers are invited to 'snap' the spirit of Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc in a new contest launched by Bắc Ninh Newspaper and Radio, Television, celebrating the World Heritage Site that spans Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng.

The contest is open to all Vietnamese citizens aged 15 and older, both within and outside the country, as well as foreigners working, studying and living in Việt Nam, except members of the Steering Committee, Organising Committee, Jury and Secretariat of the contest.

Entries may be in any photography genre, including landscapes, portraits or daily life, reflecting the scenery, architecture, artefacts and precious items at Yên Tử, Vĩnh Nghiêm, Côn Sơn and Kiếp Bạc.

They can also capture rituals, festivals, folk culture and religious spaces, portraits of those who help preserve the heritage in modern life, or conservation activities linked to tourism development and local economies.

Additionally, entries may include new initiatives in heritage management, as well as scenes of daily life and work connected to heritage spaces, showcasing the relationship between heritage and the community.

The contest will run from October 1 until March 30, 2026. The Organising Committee will award 1 First Prize worth VNĐ30 million (US$1,250); 2 Second Prizes, each worth VNĐ20 million ($833); 3 Third Prizes, each worth VNĐ10 million ($417); and 20 Consolidation Prizes, each worth VNĐ5 million ($208). Outstanding works will be exhibited in three locations — Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng — in the second quarter of 2026. — VNS