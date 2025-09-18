Đà Nẵng reopens Sơn Trà Peninsula tourism routes after three-year halt

ĐÀ NẴNG — Visitors can once again explore the scenic tourism routes of the Sơn Trà Peninsula, which officially reopened after nearly three years of suspension, the Management Board of Sơn Trà Peninsula and Beaches of Đà Nẵng City confirmed

The suspension was imposed following heavy rains in October 2022 that caused serious damage to several local roads, including road surface subsidence, landslides and erosion. Restoration work has now been completed, ensuring traffic safety and compliance with requirements on national defence, environmental protection, forest fire prevention and ecosystem conservation.

From September 16, visitors are allowed to access three designated routes, including Tiên Sa – Suối Ôm – Bàn Cờ Peak, Bàn Cờ Peak – Bãi Bắc, and Bãi Bắc – Heritage Banyan Tree, during specific time frames. Outside these times, barriers will remain locked and only authorised activities will be permitted.

The management board will continue to control visitor numbers. Individual tourists will receive green cards valid for the day, while travel agencies organising group tours must register itineraries, timing and the number of guests in advance, and take responsibility for ensuring safety and compliance with regulations.

During visits, tourists are required to follow staff instructions, remain on designated routes and avoid prohibited or defence areas. Activities such as unauthorised filming, photography or the use of drones are not permitted without approval from competent authorities.

The resumption is expected to support tourism recovery, create opportunities for new tourism products, and attract more visitors to Đà Nẵng. — VNS