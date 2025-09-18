Việt Nam bamboo megastructure wins 2025 ARCASIA Awards

HÀ NỘI — VTN Architects’ Grand World Phú Quốc Welcome Centre has clinched the Special Award for Sustainability at the 2025 ARCASIA Awards for Architecture (AAA), Asia’s premier architectural competition.

The accolade, announced at the Asian Congress of Architects in the Republic of Korea, marks the eighth recognition for the company, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in green design across the continent.

At the heart of the Grand World Phú Quốc complex, within the sprawling Phu Quoc United Centre, the Welcome Centre stands as a deliberate lure for visitors, a cultural landmark that speaks to Vietnam’s heritage.

VTN Architects delivered a 14.8-metre-high bamboo megastructure spanning 1,460 sq.m The exposed bamboo frame is a work of art, etched with “lotus” and “bronze drum” motifs – classic Vietnamese symbols – carved into intricate lattices that blend tradition with a modern twist.

Constructed entirely from eco-friendly materials, the structure eschews air-conditioning, relying instead on natural ventilation and daylight to create a cool and airy interior. Artificial lighting, sparingly used, comes alive only after dusk. Bamboo poles are tied together with just rope and pegs, slashing costs and environmental impact while delivering a vibe that’s pure harmony with nature.

AAA, run annually by the Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA), shines a spotlight on Asia’s best builds, from private residences, commercial buildings, public facilities, and green projects. The awards celebrate designs that push creativity, honour cultural roots, and keep the planet in mind. VNA/VNS