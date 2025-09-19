Forbes Italia honours Phú Quốc as Asia’s new tropical paradise

PHÚ QUỐC — Forbes Italia – the Italian edition of the renowned global magazine – has praised Phú Quốc in the southern province of An Giang as Asia’s new tropical paradise.

The destination preserves its pristine charm while defining a modern vision of island leisure, steadily becoming a top choice for Asia’s elite travellers.

Recently, in an article named “Southern Vietnam in 10 Luxury Experiences: From Skyscrapers to Beaches and Legends”, Forbes Italia dedicated special attention to the island, highlighting its natural wonders.

According to Forbes, Phú Quốc, the pearl of Việt Nam, is a place that “combines pristine nature, exclusive hospitality, and a slow pace of life, lapped by the sound of the waves.”

Phú Quốc’s beauty shines through clear turquoise waters ideal for diving, long stretches of fine white sand shaded by towering palms, and a coastline dotted with world-class resorts. Forbes highlighted the south of the island, especially the An Thới archipelago, as “perfect for sea lovers.”

Travelers can kayak, enjoy sunset dinners aboard catamarans, or relax at distinctive resorts on Long Beach. For those seeking peace and seclusion, Bãi Kem (Kem Beach) offers a more tranquil setting, complete with infinity pools and spas nestled among palm trees.

At Bãi Kem, travellers can explore top resorts, each with its own concept and story. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, designed by Bill Bensley, recreates a 20th-century French university where each building represents a faculty. Premier Residences Phú Quốc boasts one of the island’s largest swimming pools with a youthful, modern design. New World Phú Quốc reflects the charm of a Vietnamese fishing village, with every villa featuring a private pool, perfect for families.

Further along the coast, Premier Village Phú Quốc at Ông Đội Cape received recognition from Forbes as a private sanctuary where true serenity awaits. With 217 villas cascading down the hillside toward the sea, each with an infinity pool and private terrace, the resort blends Vietnamese minimalist wood and stone design with modern sophistication. Guests may start the day with sunrise yoga, water yoga, or experience the Tibetan Fullmoon Singing Bowl ritual, crafted by master artisans from seven pure metals under the full moon. The journey is completed by Corallo restaurant, serving fresh seafood with Phú Quốc pepper in Mediterranean style, and Plumeria Spa with traditional Vietnamese therapies.

Alongside its natural beauty, Forbes emphasised Phú Quốc’s transformation. Once a “sleeping” island with fishing villages, pepper farms, and temples hidden in the forest, it has emerged as a new icon of regional luxury tourism.

In just three years, the island has witnessed a dramatic revival, particularly in the south with the rise of the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem. Here, visitors can ride the world’s longest three-cable gondola to Hòn Thơm Island, enjoy the multimedia spectacle Kiss of the Sea, recognised by Guinness World Records as “the world’s largest outdoor theatre with a water screen and seating capacity”, stroll across the Kiss Bridge praised by CNN, or admire nightly fireworks 365 days a year.

With landmark attractions like Kiss of the Sea and the Kiss Bridge, the isand has moved from a quiet retreat to a vibrant island paradise, now a playground for Asia’s elite. This transformation is further confirmed by the island’s selection as the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in 2027. More than a leading political and economic event, APEC will be an opportunity for the island to present its full identity, potential, and world-class tourism infrastructure to the international community.

“Phú Quốc is an island reinventing the concept of tropical, without losing its authentic soul,” Forbes concludes, emphasising the island’s ability to elevate sophistication while preserving its natural beauty. VNA/VNS