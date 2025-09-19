Germany’s Frankfurt Radio Symphony to perform in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform two concerts in Việt Nam in early October as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam – Germany diplomatic relations.

The two grand chamber concerts, to be held at the Hồ Gươm Opera House in Hà Nội on October 2 and the Saigon Opera House in HCM City on October 4, are part of the official events organised by the state of Hesse for this year’s celebrations.

Notably, the Vietnamese Government and the state of Hesse are co-sponsoring the concerts, with significant support from the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines.

Founded in 1929, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra is one of Germany’s first radio symphony orchestras. With its innovative concert formats, successful digital productions and CD releases worldwide, along with regular appearances at major music centres in Europe and Asia, the orchestra has established a prominent position in Europe’s symphonic scene and earned an outstanding global reputation.

Vietnam has been a key and special partner of the state of Hesse in education, research, and technology since 2012. In 2010, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Việt Nam – Germany diplomatic ties, the state also sponsored a friendly football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and the Vietnamese national team, marking the first time a Bundesliga club played in Việt Nam. VNA/VNS