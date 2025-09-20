Secret Garden to stun Hà Nội with soulful tunes for first time this October

HÀ NỘI — Norwegian-Irish musical duo Secret Garden will perform in Việt Nam for the first time on October 18 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, organisers announced at a press briefing in the capital on September 19.

The concert, titled “Secret Garden Live in Việt Nam”, is part of the 2025 Good Morning Việt Nam, an annual global community-focused music project spearheaded by Nhân dân (People) newspaper and IB Group Việt Nam. The show coincides with the 30th anniversary of the duo’s career.

Secret Garden, comprising Norwegian composer-pianist Rolf Løvland and Irish violinist Fionnuala Sherry, gained international acclaim after clinching the 1995 Eurovision Song Contest with their hauntingly beautiful “Nocturne”. The win cemented their status as torchbearers of classical crossover genre.

Their 1996 debut album, “Songs from a Secret Garden”, achieved platinum status in Norway and the Republic of Korea and lingered on Billboard’s New Age chart for 101 weeks. Its tracks became cultural touchstones in Asian pop culture and art-house cinema. This year, the album will be reissued in a remastered edition, a testament to the duo’s lasting appeal across generations.

“You Raise Me Up”, composed by Løvland with lyrics by Brendan Graham, has been covered by over 100 artists and become a staple at global graduation and commemorative events. Westlife’s 2005 cover soared to No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart, illustrating how Secret Garden’s chamber music roots blossomed into a global pop phenomenon.

For their Việt Nam debut, Secret Garden will take a minimalist stage, letting the narrative power of their music speak. The setlist, a journey from evocative instrumentals to Nordic-Celtic folk-infused compositions, is crafted to harmonise with Hà Nội's autumnal serenity and the community-driven spirit of Good Morning Việt Nam.

Since its launch in 2023, Good Morning Việt Nam has sought to bring world-class music to Vietnamese audiences while sharing the nation’s cultural and historical richness with the world. Previous editions showcased Kenny G in November 2023 and Bond in October 2024, with all ticket proceeds dedicated to supporting victims of storms and floods.

Show director Phạm Hoàng Nam revealed that the concert will feature nearly 30 works, grouped into three themes: nature and landscapes, human relationships, and culture. — VNA/VNS