Raising spirits at Hà Nội beverage festival

HÀ NỘI — From traditional teas to craft cocktails, both locals and international visitors are savouring a world of flavours at the Hà Nội Beverage Festival 2025.

The five-day event opened on September 18 at the Tây Hồ Cultural and Creative Space on Trịnh Công Sơn pedestrian street, organised by the city’s Department of Tourism under the theme Enjoy the Taste of Hà Nội. Thousands flocked to the colourful opening ceremony and many more are expected before the festival closes on September 21.

Deputy Director of the department Nguyễn Trần Quang said: “The festival not only honours the beverage industry and culinary culture – the pride of the capital and the country – but also promotes Hà Nội as an attractive culinary city where visitors can enjoy unique food flavours associated with culture and life.”

He added that the occasion offers a chance to connect tourism with food and beverage, restaurants, hotels and travel, contributing to sustainable economic and tourism growth.

Coming to the space, visitors will be offered traditional drinks of Hà Nội and all three regions of Việt Nam, such as tea, coffee and bia hơi (local draft lager beer), international cocktails, health drinks, as well as new-trend drinks such as smoothies, milk tea and craft beer from 80 booths.

They can also enrich their knowledge by taking part in activities at the traditional craft performance booths, tasting typical sweets and candies, watching bartender demonstrations and mixology workshops and joining F&B trend discussions.

During the five days, there will be music and dance performances, folk games, game shows and demonstrations of tea making, among others.

Held for the first time, the festival is expected to connect the past and present, tradition and creativity, linking Hà Nội with international friends.

The organisers hope that each drink is not just a thirst quencher but also tells a story about culture, people and love for the land of thousands of years of civilisation.

The festival also spreads the message of green tourism, encourages the use of environmentally friendly materials, limits plastic waste and aims for sustainable development. — VNS