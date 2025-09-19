Politics & Law
Hà Nội to host inaugural world cultural day in October

September 19, 2025 - 15:14
The programme is designed to highlight Việt Nam’s proactive role in promoting international cultural cooperation and to reinforce Hà Nội’s position as a regional hub for such exchanges.

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is set to stage its first world cultural day this October, aiming to foster connections between nations, enhancing mutual understanding and trust, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.

Guests enjoy an art performance at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. The historic site set to host the World Cultural Festival this October. Photo bvhttdl.gov.vn

Planned as an annual diplomatic and cultural initiative, the programme is designed to highlight Việt Nam’s proactive role in promoting international cultural cooperation and to reinforce Hà Nội’s position as a regional hub for such exchanges.

The celebration is set to feature a series of festivals and art events. The opening ceremony is scheduled for October 3, with activities continuing throughout the weekend of October 4 and 5.

Events will be held at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site and include a world cultural festival, Hà Nội international cuisine showcase, film screenings, an international folk-dance programme, an international fine arts exhibition, an international costume and áo dài festival, and an international book fair.

The activities will be open free of charge to both local residents and international visitors. VNA/VNS

