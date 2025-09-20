US-based magazine Esquire launched in VN

HCM CITY – The Vietnamese version of American magazine Esquire officially launched in HCM City on September 19.

Esquire Việt Nam provides information on fashion, style, travel, cuisine, culture, and refined experiences, targeting men in their 30s to 50s.

The magazine is co-published by the Thế Giới Di Sản (World of Heritage) E-magazine under the Cultural Heritage Association of Việt Nam and Sunflower Media.

At the launch of the magazine, Trần Đăng Khoa, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, said: “First published in the US in 1933, Esquire has long been synonymous with some of the greatest writers of the 20th century, including Ernest Hemingway, who won both the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1954.

"For Esquire Việt Nam, we want to celebrate Vietnamese identity in a changing global landscape, spotlighting modern Vietnamese men who are dynamic, sophisticated, creative, and deeply engaged in building our nation stronger.”

The debut issue highlights actor Liên Bỉnh Phát on the cover.

The 35-year-old actor said, “I feel honoured to collaborate with Esquire Việt Nam, being on the cover of the debut issue. I hope the magazine story inspires readers.”

Phát rose to fame after winning the Golden Kite Awards for Best Actor for his role as a cải lương (reformed opera) performer in Song Lang (The Tap Box) about the 100-year history and development of cải lương, a traditional theatre genre in the South.

He is also a nominee for Best Leading Actor in a TV Series at the 2025 Golden Bell Awards for his role in the Taiwanese-Vietnamese co-produced drama called The Outlaw Doctor, becoming the first Vietnamese artist to be nominated for one of the most prestigious film awards in Taiwan (China).

In addition, the debut issue introduces 30 figures who have influenced different fields in Việt Nam, ranging from intelligent information, business and mass media to sports, music and cinema, including CEO of Vietcetera Hảo Trần, American diplomat and former US Ambassador to Việt Nam Ted Osius, designer Lý Quí Khánh, Taekwondo player Đào Thanh Phong, and dancer Đăng Quân.

The publication includes in-depth stories presented through interviews, analyses, feature articles, and practical guides.

Esquire Việt Nam is published in March, June, September and December. It is available at the website www.esquire.vn, and on social media platforms of Facebook and Instagram. — VNS