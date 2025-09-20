Vias Resort debuts Việt Nam’s first private island retreat in Vân Phong Bay

KHÁNH HÒA — A new benchmark for luxury hospitality has been set in Việt Nam with the launch of Vias Resort Vân Phong Peninsula, the country’s first private island retreat.

Nestled in the pristine beauty of Vân Phong Bay in Khánh Hòa Province, the resort introduces the rare “Exclusive Buyout” model — allowing guests to rent out an entire peninsula for themselves.

The concept caters to a rising global trend of highly personalised, private travel, where discretion and exclusivity matter as much as comfort.

Unlike traditional luxury resorts, Vias Resort Vân Phong Peninsula is designed as a secluded haven where visitors have complete ownership of their time and space.

With only a limited number of rooms, every stay promises quietude and privacy, whether it is a family holiday, an intimate gathering of friends, or a high-level corporate retreat.

The resort operates under the philosophy: “A private island where you encounter only those you wish to see.” It creates a discreet yet liberating environment, blending nature, architecture and service into a holistic retreat.

Vias Resort embraces a minimalist architectural style that highlights natural surroundings rather than competing with them.

Each villa and space opens out to sweeping sea views, bathed in natural light and cooled by ocean breezes.

Interiors are styled in a refined neutral palette, enriched with premium materials that create a serene, uplifting atmosphere.

Guests can complement their stay with a seawater infinity pool, pickleball courts, a golf driving range and a signature seafood restaurant, all designed to offer variety while maintaining an understated elegance.

More than just a holiday destination, the resort seeks to provide a setting for meaningful experiences — from reconnecting with family to celebrating milestones with friends, or hosting discreet business meetings far from the bustle of city life.

Lê Thanh Bình, CEO of the resort, said the resort’s vision is to create a truly singular sanctuary – a place where every guest can immerse themselves in absolute tranquility, while also cherishing meaningful moments of connection with family, friends, or valued partners.

“It is a destination that brings pride and prestige to both individuals and enterprises.”

The arrival of Vias Resort Vân Phong Peninsula not only enhances Việt Nam’s portfolio of luxury travel offerings but also reinforces the international appeal of Vân Phong Bay, long known for its untouched landscapes and temperate climate.

As demand grows for bespoke, private travel experiences, industry observers say the resort could set the tone for the next chapter of the country’s high-end tourism. — VNS