Small toys, big heritage

For generations, these colourful creations have captured children's joy and preserved folk tales. By breathing new life into ‘Tò he’, Đặng Văn Hậu is contributing to preserving Việt Nam's traditional toy figurines, showing that even the smallest toys can carry a nation's culture.
Called 'Denmark in Your Eyes', this year's contest is themed 'Green Living' and serves as an engaging platform for students to showcase their ideas, aspirations and commitment to environmental responsibility.
Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform two concerts at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hà Nội on October 2 and the Saigon Opera House in HCM City on October 4 as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam –Germany diplomatic relations.
The 4.5-hour tour takes visitors around the city, combining stops in the Old Quarter with distinctive 'tube houses' and preserved buildings, the iconic cathedral and Long Biên Bridge as well as traditional markets -- vital social, cultural and economic hubs that foster community connections.