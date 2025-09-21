Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Small toys, big heritage

September 21, 2025 - 18:37
For generations, these colourful creations have captured children's joy and preserved folk tales. By breathing new life into ‘Tò he’, Đặng Văn Hậu is contributing to preserving Việt Nam's traditional toy figurines, showing that even the smallest toys can carry a nation's culture.

