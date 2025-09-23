Painting pride and patriotism at the Temple of Literature

HÀ NỘI — Brushes and hearts unite at the Temple of Literature as a new exhibition celebrates patriotism and national pride.

The exhibition, entitled Dân Tộc Tự Hào (Proudly Vietnamese), has opened at the national heritage site of Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám in Hà Nội. It is organised by the centre for Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám cultural and scientific activities in collaboration with creative enterprise TiredCity.

Head of the Research and Collection Department at the centre Nguyễn Thị Mai said the display aims to provide the public with a loving perspective on the beautiful and friendly land and people of Việt Nam.

"Here, we will encounter the innocent images and smiles of children, the joy found in everyday work across various professions, all depicted by artists with heartfelt emotion and artistic creativity,” she added.

She also highlighted that Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám is not only a place that honours the tradition of valuing education and respecting teachers, but has also become a creative space that supports young artists in spreading cultural and artistic values to a wider audience.

Representing the young artists participating in the exhibition, Hồng Hoa, creator of the painting Khung Thêu Của Mẹ (Mother's Embroidery Frame), inspired by her mother's work as a seamstress, expressed her deep emotion at having her artwork selected for display. She noted that each painting tells a story connected to her love for her homeland and her pride in independence, peace and national identity.

"Through my work, I hope to contribute to spreading love for the country to more people and places," Hoa said.

The exhibition presents 40 illustrative artworks created by 39 painters from across the country. Each work unfolds its own story, from the simplicity of childhood memories to the cultural traits of different regions, such as the vibrant traditional costumes of highland ethnic groups or the sacred image of the red flag with a golden star – a symbol inseparably tied to the nation’s glorious history.

Every brushstroke reflects a deep love for the homeland, a tribute to past generations and faith in a bright future that today’s youth are committed to cherishing and carrying forward.

Proudly Vietnamese not only offers a refreshing artistic experience but also spreads stories of history and cultural values, helping younger generations to understand and treasure their homeland better.

In one of the exhibited works, Em Bé Việt Nam (Vietnamese Child) by artist Nguyễn Ngọc Nam, viewers can feel the inspiration drawn from the radiant smiles of children born and raised in the peace of an independent, free and happy country.

The vibrant atmosphere leading up to the national holiday is captured by artist Nguyễn Thị Mai Anh in her piece Chuẩn Bị (Preparation). The painting evokes scenes of people eagerly hanging national flags throughout streets and alleys. In the spirit of communal joy, everyone wishes to contribute a splash of colour to make the nation’s National Day even more complete.

Proudly Vietnamese is part of a series of displays organised by the centre for Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám cultural and scientific activities in collaboration with relevant organisations, with the aim of offering a fresh artistic experience, spreading stories of history, culture and Vietnamese values, and gradually positioning Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám as a prominent cultural and creative destination in Hà Nội.

It will run until September 30. — VNS