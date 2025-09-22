Politics & Law
Đà Nẵng festival opens new horizons for tourism

September 22, 2025 - 10:11
Around 2,000 delegates are anticipated, including representatives from more than 200 domestic travel businesses and 120 international companies from key markets such as Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, India and Russia.

ĐÀ NẴNG — The second Đà Nẵng International Travel Festival, set to become one of the largest networking events in Việt Nam’s tourism industry, will take place from October 16–17 at the central coastal city’s Ariyana Convention Centre.

The festival will bring together tourism professionals, travel agencies, hospitality operators and local authorities to explore new opportunities, strengthen partnerships and showcase the city’s vibrant tourism offerings.

Artists from the Republic of Korea perform in a cultural exchange with local residents and visitors in Đà Nẵng. VNA/VNS Photo

The festival is jointly organised by the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association and HorecFex Vietnam, which specialises in hospitality, restaurants and catering services. Around 2,000 delegates are anticipated, including representatives from more than 200 domestic travel businesses and 120 international companies from key markets such as Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, India and Russia.

A highlight of the event will be the B2B networking session 'Buyers Meet Sellers,' held throughout the two days to connect travel agencies, hotels, restaurants and service providers. This activity is expected to broaden partnership networks, generate new cooperation agreements and attract more international visitors to Việt Nam.

Founder and President of HorecFex Vietnam Nguyễn Đức Quỳnh said the festival aims to become a prestigious annual event in the region, helping enhance the reputation and global profile of Việt Nam’s tourism industry.

The event will also feature workshops and forums on destination marketing, focusing on brand promotion, sustainable development and effective use of the cultural and heritage values of central Việt Nam.

Additionally, the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association will host seminars and thematic discussions to support enterprises in improving service quality, competitiveness and business efficiency. — VNS

