Cà Mau announces culinary event for World Tourism Day

September 22, 2025 - 15:00
The event aims to not only to promote the region's lush natural image and unique cultural identity but also to strategically affirm the brand of ecological, cultural, culinary and community tourism.

 

The beautiful sunset over the coastal area of Đất Mũi, Cà Mau Province. — Photo nhandan.vn

CÀ MAU — To mark World Tourism Day 2025, Cà Mau Province will organise an event themed 'Cà Mau - the southernmost point of the nation, a place where nature and tranquillity converge', taking place on September 26 - 30.

The event will feature a series of exciting activities, including a Famtrip delegation to survey destinations; the 'Cà Mau Culinary Cultural Essence Festival'; a talented chef competition as well as and a scientific seminar on 'Positioning Cà Mau's tourism brand within the overall development of national tourism'.

Nguyễn Văn Đen, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Cà Mau Province, said this event aims to not only to promote the region's lush natural image and unique cultural identity but also to strategically affirm the brand of ecological, cultural, culinary and community tourism.

Through this series of events, Cà Mau hopes to create a space for connection and cooperation between tourism businesses from Cà Mau and major cities such as HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, contributing to boosting tourism and expanding the market for the province's specialty products and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items. — VNS

 

Cà Mau tourism shrimp festival

