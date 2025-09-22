PM congratulates singer Đức Phúc on winning Intervision 2025

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent congratulations to Đức Phúc after the singer won the first prize at the international music contest Intervision 2025 in Moscow, Russia.

In his message, the PM warmly praised the singer for his outstanding effort and remarkable achievement, noting that this victory marks a proud moment not only for the artist himself but also for Vietnamese contemporary music and culture.

The letter highlighted Đức Phúc’s powerful performance of the song Phù Đổng Thiên Vương, inspired by the poem Tre Việt Nam (Vietnamese Bamboo). Through his soulful rendition, the singer conveyed the story of unity, resilience, and the nation’s aspirations to rise, which deeply impressed the international audience and judges.

This success is not only a great personal honour for Đức Phúc, but also a source of pride for Vietnamese music and culture, the PM wrote.

He stressed that Việt Nam’s first-ever participation in Intervision, which sent a meaningful message that music transcends differences to connect nations around the world.

PM Chinh expressed his hope that this victory will serve as motivation for Đức Phúc and other Vietnamese artists to continue nurturing their talents, pushing creative boundaries, and making positive contributions to national music and culture.

He also encouraged them to bring Vietnamese cultural values to the global stage, and inspire young generations to devote themselves to creativity.

Concluding the letter, the PM wished singer Đức Phúc and the community of Vietnamese artists good health and abundant energy to dedicate themselves to audiences at home and abroad so that Vietnamese music can be in the hearts of global music lovers.

Earlier Đức Phúc overcame strong competitors hailing from 23 countries to lift the crystal trophy and a cash prize of 30 million roubles (US$360,000) on September 20.

Đức Phúc, Việt Nam's 'The Voice' 2015 winner, sang Phù Đổng Thiên Vương (a mythical folk hero of Việt Nam) in Vietnamese on the Live Arena stage and took the highest number of points with 422, leaving his rivals in the dust.

A professional jury made up of representatives from each participating country decided that Việt Nam was the strongest act after the singer delivered a powerful ballad against a projected backdrop of a giant solar eclipse.

Nomad Trio Band from Kyrgyzstan was awarded second place with 373 points, and Dana Al Meer of Qatar was in third with 369 points.

Songs were performed in their national languages to entertain more than four billion people in broadcasts on Russian television, over the internet and on TV in other countries, according to organisers.

“I’m shocked, thank you so much … I couldn’t even imagine that I would win such a large-scale (competition),” the delighted singer told reporters after the final. “It’s a surprise to me that I’ve gained so many fans here … I’m very grateful to all the viewers,” Đức Phúc said.

Russia's own entrant, Shaman, whose real name is Yaroslav Dronov, asked the jury to disregard his performance due to Moscow being the host.

The song Phù Đổng Thiên Vương, composed by musician Hồ Hoài Anh, was inspired by the poem Tre Việt Nam by poet Nguyễn Duy.

With a unique arrangement, combining folk materials with modern rap, the song carries a message of hidden strength, resilience and national pride.

Đức Phúc's performance made a strong impression thanks to the meticulous investment in the music, stage design and costumes, honouring traditional Vietnamese culture and creating closeness with international audiences.

“I chose this song because I wanted to bring a performance imbued with Vietnamese identity. Phù Đổng Thiên Vương is a symbol of the strength and indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people," said Đức Phúc.

"My crew and I thought of combining epic elements with modern music, creating a performance that is both familiar to Vietnamese audiences and has the breath of modern music, so that international friends can easily access it and learn more about Vietnamese culture and identity.

“I am happy and proud to have the opportunity to represent Việt Nam at Intervision 2025. That moment will be deeply imprinted in me. I hope that Vietnamese music will become more and more known on the world music map,” he said.

The organisers said that Saudi Arabia had agreed to host the contest next year. —VNS