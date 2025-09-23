Nghinh Ông Cần Giờ Festival to take place in Cần Giờ Commune

HCM CITY — The Nghinh Ông Cần Giờ 2025 Festival, an event recognised as national intangible cultural heritage, will take place at HCM City's Cần Giờ Commune from October 5 to 7.

The focus of the festival is the Nghinh Ông ceremony on the sea, held with a solemn atmosphere that showcases the rich culture of the coastal people.

This year, along with the traditional rituals, the festival has expanded to include many new and unique sports and cultural activities.

A highlight of this year's festival is the extended list of sports activities, including the futsal, pickleball and running events.

Highly anticipated maritime activities will also be of particular interest, with large-scale performances of flower boats, lantern releases, paragliding displays and artistic fireworks.

The festival will also feature several community activities that are expected to draw crowds, such as the Mid-Autumn Festival for children, an exhibition space and a traditional food area.

A trade fair to stimulate consumer demand and display OCOP products from HCM City and other provinces will also be held, giving visitors the opportunity to interact and shop.

The Nghinh Ông Cần Giờ Festival was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.

This is the largest traditional festival of fishermen in Cần Giờ Commune, held annually on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, to pray for favourable weather, national peace and a prosperous, happy life. VNS