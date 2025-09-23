Việt Nam tourism swings into the spotlight with sustainable growth

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism sector is gearing up for a milestone celebration as the 2025 Việt Nam Tourism Awards were announced in the capital on Monday.

The annual event, organised by the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) in partnership with the Press Authority and the Văn Hóa (Culture) newspaper, is widely regarded as the industry’s highest honour.

It recognises businesses, organisations, media agencies and educational institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the country’s tourism development.

"The Việt Nam Tourism Awards are a prestigious recognition that help affirm the tourism sector’s role in the national economy while also encouraging the continued efforts of organisations operating in this field,” said Hà Văn Siêu, deputy director general of VNAT.

The 2025 ceremony marks the 20th edition of the awards and comes at a moment of wider national commemoration: the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution, National Day, and the traditional day of the cultural sector, as well as the 65th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism industry (1960–2025).

The award ceremony is slated for September 27 at the Vin Palace Conference Centre in Cổ Loa (Hà Nội), aligning with World Tourism Day. The event carries the message of supporting the global trend of 'Tourism and Green Investments' in line with the sustainable tourism transformation initiative promoted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism). It will be broadcast live on VTV1.

According to the organisers, this year’s awards will recognise achievements across 11 categories with a total of 18 honours. These include travel agencies, accommodation providers, event venues, tourism transport services, restaurants, spas and wellness centres, community-based tourism destinations, innovative tourism products, golf courses, media agencies, and tourism training institutions.

“The evaluation criteria have been developed to ensure specificity, objectivity and transparency. All applications must be verified by local authorities, guaranteeing an accurate reflection of each unit’s capacity, scale and achievements in tourism activities,” the Director General of VNAT, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, said.

The 2025 Việt Nam Tourism Awards mark the return of the country’s most prestigious tourism honours after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revival of the awards serves as a timely opportunity to recognise and encourage tourism businesses that have weathered challenging times, sustained operations and embraced innovation to meet the evolving needs of travellers amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

According to Khánh, this year’s award categories are more diverse than ever, catering to both large-scale enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses, especially in the fields of dining, community-based tourism, and creative tourism products.

“This diversity demonstrates the awards' flexibility and openness in supporting various types of tourism businesses,” he added.

A dedicated category has also been introduced for golf tourism, one of Việt Nam’s emerging strengths that is gaining significant recognition internationally. The goal is to reinforce Việt Nam’s competitive edge in attracting high-end travellers.

The awards also reflect the sector’s strategic direction toward green, sustainable and responsible tourism, with an emphasis on community engagement, environmental stewardship and technological innovation. These core values are embedded throughout the 2025 award criteria, signalling a strong commitment to aligning with global trends and long-term resilience.

The Vietnam Tourism Awards 2025 go beyond merely honouring outstanding organisations, they serve as a platform for meaningful connections among regulatory bodies, professional associations, businesses, training institutions and the media. This collaborative spirit aims to foster the overall development of Việt Nam’s tourism sector.

The event also presents a valuable opportunity to promote Việt Nam as a friendly, safe and attractive destination, ready to welcome international visitors.

A key highlight of this year’s awards is the important role of the media. Thanks to positive and proactive media coverage, the image of Vietnamese tourism has been significantly amplified across domestic and international platforms, enhancing the country’s position on the regional and global tourism map.

The selection process for the Vietnam Tourism Awards is conducted with strict adherence to transparency and fairness. A judging panel comprising representatives from government regulatory agencies, professional associations and industry experts oversees the evaluation.

Strict and clear criteria are applied to ensure the awards’ credibility and impartiality.

Over the years, the Việt Nam Tourism Awards have been considered a trusted benchmark within the tourism sector.

The honoured businesses and organisations are recognised as exemplary leaders, positively contributing to the development and strengthening of Việt Nam’s tourism brand. — VNS