Việt Nam invited as guest of honour at 102nd Wallonia Festival

BRUSSELS — Việt Nam is invited as a guest of honour at the 102nd edition of the Wallonia Festival which is being in Namur from September 12-22.

In his welcome speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyễn Văn Thảo affirmed that Việt Nam wishes to strengthen cooperation with Wallonia in many fields, especially biotechnology, smart agriculture, and clean agriculture - areas of strength for the region as well as aligning with Việt Nam’s sustainable development orientation.

Thao noted that the two countries’ relations have achieved many positive outcomes in recent times. In particular, the state visit to Việt Nam by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in April has opened up a new chapter of deeper and more comprehensive cooperation, not only between Việt Nam and Belgium as a whole but also with the Wallonia region in particular.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Belgium, Minister-President of Wallonia Adrien Dolimont highlighted Việt Nam as a long-standing partner.

According to him, the visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Việt Nam this year underscored the enduring ties between Việt Nam and Belgium, and particularly the Wallonia region.

The regional administration is currently working to identify priority areas for expanding cooperation, with the expectation of soon translating them into concrete results that bring practical benefits to both sides.

Willy Borsus, President of the Parliament of Wallonia, emphasised that choosing Việt Nam as the guest of honour stems from the strong, effective, and friendly connections between the two sides.

He stressed that this relationship should continue to deepen, not only in investment and trade but also in people-to-people exchanges, culture, and tourism. — VNA/VNS