Cape Cà Mau aims to become national tourist area

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province aims to make Cape Cà Mau a national tourist area by 2030, targeting to welcome 11.5 million visitors and generate revenue of VNĐ14.2 trillion (US$546 million).

Ngô Vũ Thăng, deputy chairman of the Cà Mau Province People's Committee, has signed a plan for the tourism system development for the 2021-30 period, with a vision for 2045.

Cà Mau’s tourism will develop in a green, sustainable manner, rich in local identity, aiming to become an important economic sector and a hub for ecological, cultural and spiritual tourism in the Mekong Delta region.

Specific targets by 2030 include reaching 11.5 million visitors, total tourism revenue of approximately VNĐ14.2 trillion, meeting the conditions to recognise Cape Cà Mau as a national tourist area and developing the Nhà Mát Tourist Area into a national tourist destination.

By 2045, Cà Mau Province strives to fully develop infrastructure, services, and regional connectivity to meet international tourism standards, with a smart tourism system and 100 per cent of major tourist sites connected digitally.

Tourism will become a key economic driver, promoting an international brand in forest, sea, and indigenous cultural eco-tourism, while also serving as a model for green, community-based tourism that adapts to climate change.

To achieve these goals, the province will prioritise planning to accelerate progress and enhance the quality of tourism, especially at the national tourist area of Cape Cà Mau.

Additionally, it will focus on developing characteristic and strong tourism products such as mangrove forest eco-tourism, coastal community tourism, agriculture tourism linked to OCOP (One Commune One Product), and cultural-spiritual tourism associated with historical sites and southern folk music.

Simultaneously, efforts to attract investment in developing high-quality accommodation, restaurants, shopping centres and entertainment services in urban and coastal areas will be strengthened to enhance the competitiveness of Cà Mau's tourism sector.

This year, Cà Mau Province aims to welcome approximately eight million visitors, with total tourism revenue exceeding VNĐ8.5 trillion. — VNS