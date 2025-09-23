Dương Trạch Temple ranked as a national artistic architectural heritage site

HƯNG YÊN — Dương Trạch Temple located in Triệu Việt Vương Commune, formerly Tân Dân Commune, in the northern province of Hưng Yên has been recognised as a national artistic architectural heritage site by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The temple is dedicated to the worship of Chử Đồng Tử, one of four Vietnamese immortal saints, and his two consorts, Princess Tien Dung and Princess Tay Sa, dating back to the 18th King Hùng (300-200 BC). Originally constructed early on, the structure was renovated and restored during the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802 - 1945).

The structure consists of five main halls and two inner sanctums. The architectural components are crafted entirely from durable, traditional hardwood, showcasing stunning carvings that reflect the artistic style of the Nguyễn period. Notable artefacts preserved at the site include royal edicts, deity records, large boards, couplets, altars and ceremonial palanquins.

Annually, the Dương Trạch Temple festival is held from the 6th to the 8th day of the second lunar month. The festival activities are conducted with solemnity, joy and enthusiasm, becoming a hallmark cultural celebration for the local community.

The designation of Dương Trạch Temple as a national architectural artistic heritage site not only affirms its unique historical, cultural and spiritual significance but also plays a crucial role in the preservation and promotion of this invaluable heritage. VNS