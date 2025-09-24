Venezuela praises Việt Nam's initiative to host International Arts-Culture Day

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s initiative to host International Arts and Culture Day in Hà Nội in early October has received enthusiastic support from the international community, including Venezuela, which views this as fostering solidarity, mutual understanding, and sustainable development among nations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ and Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas affirmed that Việt Nam’s leadership in hosting such a large-scale international cultural event demonstrates Việt Nam’s increasingly proactive role in promoting global cultural exchange and integration. According to him, the event would place people at the centre, with culture as its foundation and art serving as the thread that connects nations.

Villegas further shared that Venezuela would send a distinguished cultural delegation to Việt Nam, including the Tamboriprimo traditional music group – a renowned ensemble with over 25 years of commitment to indigenous music.

Notably, artist and legislator Alí Alejandro Primera, grandson of the late revolutionary artist Ali Primera, will bring melodies deeply associated with Việt Nam, especially those evoking the image of President Hồ Chí Minh. Songs about President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese people will resonate once more as a tribute, symbolising the long-standing cultural bond between the two nations.

In response, Mỹ expressed his gratitude for Venezuela’s participation, emphasising that the presence of the Venezuelan art delegation would be a meaningful highlight, enriching the cultural tapestry of the event and further strengthening the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Venezuela.

The International Arts and Culture Day will take place from October 4-5 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The event will feature a variety of activities, including art performances, fine arts exhibitions, fashion shows, film screenings, international culinary showcases, and a book exhibition. With the motto “Culture is the foundation – Art is the medium,” the event aims to become an annual cultural diplomacy activity of international significance, leaving a distinct Vietnamese imprint.

During the meeting, the Ambassador presented Minister Villegas with several iconic works by President Hồ Chí Minh, including “Nhật Ký Trong Tù (The Prison Diary) and Hồ Chí Minh’s Military Thought, as a symbolic gift representing the cultural connection and shared enduring values between the two nations.

Mỹ noted that in the sacred setting of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, when the melodies of Venezuela blend with the rhythms of drums, voices, and colours from around the world, Hà Nội will not only be a cultural rendezvous but also a place to send a hopeful message that culture, with its profound humanistic power, will continue to illuminate the path towards a peaceful, friendly, and mutually prosperous world. — VNA/VNS