Book published dedicated to nation's legacy

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists held a launch ceremony on Tuesday for the photo book Nguyễn Bá Khoản - Historical Moments, showcasing and introducing typical works recorded by photographer Khoản that depict many important and sacred events of the country.

The book was compiled by journalist Nguyễn Thị Diệu Ân, the daughter of photographer Khoản, and published by the People's Army Publishing House. It spans 200 pages and is divided into three parts. The first part, 'Historical Photos', presents Khoản’s images documenting the Revolutionary High Tide (1936-1939), the August Revolution and Uncle Hồ (1945-1946), the Southern Movement, and the National Resistance War in the Capital.

The second part is a Photo Supplement.

The third part, 'Nguyễn Bá Khoản - Life and Career', details his achievements and includes articles about Khoản from various researchers, journalists, photographers and relatives.

Nguyễn Văn Sáu, Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the People's Army Publishing House, said the book is part of a series of 25 volumes commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, published by the People's Army Publishing House.

According to Sáu, this book is a reprint of the first edition released nearly 30 years ago, featuring edited and supplemented materials. The book highlights the silent sacrifices of artist and soldier Khoản, who bravely held the camera and ventured into places where significant events occurred, even in extremely dangerous situations, capturing priceless historical moments of the nation.

Hồ Sỹ Minh, Permanent Vice President of the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists and Editor-in-Chief of Photography and Life Magazine, said that the highlight of Khoản's photos lies in their authenticity. The compositions are unembellished, the lighting is natural, and the moments are captured in a simple yet evocative manner. This simplicity allows his images to transcend the time of shooting, becoming historical witnesses with lasting value, filled with faith and emotion for future generations.

Photographer Khoản (1917-1993) was one of the pioneering press photographers in Việt Nam. He served as a reporter and editor of the National Salvation Newspaper while also working as a photographer. Over his 50 years behind the camera, he recorded and archived thousands of films, including valuable and rare photos of the August Revolution, late President Hồ Chí Minh (1945-1946), and the Southern Movement.

His collection of documentary photos authentically reflects the nation's history, embodying a strong spirit of perseverance and struggle. He received the First Class Labour Medal, the Hồ Chí Minh Prize for Literature and Arts, and many other prestigious awards. - VNS