Wings of wonder sweep through Bạch Mã National Park

HUẾ Scientists from Việt Nam, Thailand, China and South Korea have documented a remarkable diversity of dragonflies and damselflies in Bạch Mã National Park in Huế City, identifying 131 species -- including 102 previously unrecorded in the area.

This discovery highlights the rich, often overlooked biodiversity of central Việt Nam..

The findings, recently published in the Journal of the International Dragonfly Fund by the International Dragonfly Fund (IDF), a scientific society founded in 1996 to advance odonatological knowledge and species protection, mark a significant contribution to understanding the park’s insect biodiversity.

Dr Phan Quốc Toản, a biologist at the Centre for Entomology & Parasitology Research, College of Medicine and Pharmacy, Duy Tân University in Đà Nẵng, said the report stems from studies conducted at the park since 2017.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the research identified three Endangered species — Planaeschna asahinai, Gomphidictinus kompieri and Heliogomphus aluoiensis — along with two Near Threatened species, Coeliccia diomedea and Idionyx asahinai.

Four additional Vulnerable species — Coeliccia schorri, Megalestes australis, Leptogomphus inouei and Chlorogomphus aritai — were also recorded. Notably, Planaeschna asahinai appears to be found only at a single site within Bạch Mã National Park, highlighting the park’s unique ecological value, Toản said.

The report reflects contributions from Haomiao Zhang of China, Tosaphol Saetung Keetapithchayakul of Thailand, Ruibin Song, and Vietnamese colleagues Phạm Quốc Tuấn and Nguyễn Bá Vũ Lâm, representing eight years of collaborative research.

Việt Nam is home to roughly 500 dragonfly species, many of which are classified as endangered or threatened by the IUCN, underscoring the importance of continued conservation and research efforts in the country. VNS