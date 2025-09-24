Việt Nam seeks cinema development cooperation at Busan International Film Festival 2025

BUSAN — Within the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 17 to 26, the Vietnam Film Development Promotion Association (VFDA) has carried out a series of activities to promote and introduce Vietnamese cinema to international audiences.

Although no Vietnamese films competed in the main categories, Vietnamese cinema still had a busy season with activities in film promotion, networking and cooperation.

Việt Nam's representation at BIFF 2025

Two Vietnamese films were chosen for screening in key sections at BIFF this year, including Quán Kỳ Nam (Kỳ Nam Inn) by director Leon Lê, which, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, was featured in the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section.

Khế Ước Bán Dâu (The Marriage Deal), directed by Lê Văn Kiệt and released nationwide on September 12, was included in the 'Midnight Passion' section for horror and thriller films, marking the first time a Vietnamese film has joined the lineup.

In addition, the film project Bò Sữa Bay (Flying Cows) by director Nguyễn Phạm Thành Đạt and producer Nguyễn Hữu Thị Tường Vi was officially selected as one of 30 projects at the Asian Project Market of BIFF 2025.

The project was the winner of the 'Best Genre Film Project' at Project Market 2025 within DANAFF Talents of the 3rd Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival and recipient of a USD 5,000 prize from the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

Promoting filming locations

Within the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in BIFF 2025, VFDA, in collaboration with BH,D launched the Vietnamese Cinema Promotion Space, providing a panoramic view of Vietnamese cinema’s dynamic transformation in the regional and global context.

The space introduced the Production Attraction Index (PAI) - a pioneering tool measuring the attractiveness of Vietnamese locations for international film crews. It also showcased spectacular filming sites in Đà Nẵng, Ninh Bình and Quảng Ninh, among others, which have increasing potential to become filming locations and international co-productions.

The booth also presented information about the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) with key programmes such as competition sections and DANAFF Talents, allowing international professionals to learn more about a Việt Nam-hosted international film festival and its activities in talent nurturing and professional exchange.

Looking ahead, VFDA announced its plan to expand submissions for the competition sections and Project Market at DANAFF IV (2026), reaffirming its long-term vision and commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s sustainable cinematic growth on the global film map.

Alongside, the booth also highlighted upcoming Vietnamese projects such as Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ – Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (The Spirit Warrior – Mystery of King Đinh’s Tomb) and Sài Gòn Oppa, a Việt Nam–Korea co-production project.

International cooperation

VFDA also held a meeting with the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) and signed a Letter of Intent with the K-Culture Education Association for Young (KEY).

In the meeting with KOFIC, the two sides agreed to strengthen collaboration through joint film productions, the creation of a Việt Nam–Korea film database, experts and artists exchanges, film production workshops in both countries and training young talent via DANAFF Talents and the Project Lab.

This marked a concrete step in extending the successes of past Việt Nam–Korea collaborations while opening doors for emerging Vietnamese filmmakers to access international markets.

Furthermore, VFDA and KEY signed a Letter of Intent on International Cultural Exchange, aiming to foster the growth of popular culture and cinema in both Việt Nam and Korea. Attending the event were Ambassador Vũ Hồ, Ambassador of Việt Nam to the Republic of Korea, and Park Kwang-Su, Chairman of the BIFF.

Their cooperation will cover five areas, film production and promotion, cultural–educational exchange, co-hosting events and forums, industry research and information sharing and global networking.

Within this framework, KEY also supported the Việt Nam Night at BIFF 2025, marking the start of a vibrant series of cultural exchange activities throughout 2025–2026. — VNS