Vow of fright as Việt horror hits midnight at Busan

HÀ NỘI - The Vietnamese mystery-horror film Khế Ước Bán Dâu (Bride of the Covenant) will make its international debut at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), set to take place in South Korea from September 17 to 26.

The film has been selected for the Midnight Passion section, which showcases intense, fast-paced works known for their striking visuals and emotional depth.

This marks the first time a Vietnamese production has been included in this category, representing a notable step forward in the country’s growing presence on both the Asian and global film stage.

Based on the novel by Thục Linh, Khế Ước Bán Dâu (Bride of the Covenant) follows Nhài, a young woman who marries into the Vũ family and becomes unknowingly bound to a sinister covenant involving supernatural forces. The cast features People’s Artists Trung Anh and Minh Châu, alongside Lâm Thanh Mỹ, Hữu Vi, Lãnh Thanh, Phương Trà My and Lê Tuyết Anh. The film is scheduled for domestic release on September 12.

From its earliest scenes, the film demonstrates a deliberate investment in cinematic storytelling. Its dark, sorrowful setting, eerie rituals and disturbing imagery – such as bloodied foetuses and distorted bodies – combine to create a chilling atmosphere. The narrative blends supernatural horror with family tragedy, drawing on East Asian cultural themes.

These creative choices helped secure the film’s place in Midnight Passion, not only expanding Vietnamese cinema’s visibility at major festivals but also reinforcing its engagement with emotionally complex genres.

“We didn’t just want to make a film that provokes fear,” said director Lê Văn Kiệt. “We hoped audiences would also feel the cultural depth, the strength of belief, and the human cost when that belief is challenged.”

The section will feature nine other films from countries including the United States, Italy, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, France, South Korea and Slovenia.

Vietnamese cinema has previously gained recognition at BIFF. In 2019, Ròm by Trần Thanh Huy won the New Currents Award, while Memento Mori: Earth by Marcus Mạnh Cường Vũ was a finalist in the same category in 2022.

In addition to its festival screening, Khế Ước Bán Dâu is set for commercial release in 22 countries, including South Korea – a market known for its discerning horror audiences. The film will be distributed across multiple platforms, including cinemas, digital services, festival circuits and international licensing deals. This broad rollout signals a new chapter for Vietnamese film in reaching global audiences and exploring its commercial potential.

This year’s BIFF will showcase 328 films, with 241 official selections and 87 community entries. A new award category, the Busan Award, will spotlight 14 standout Asian titles competing for Best Film, Best Director, Jury Award, Best Actor and Artistic Contribution.

Việt Nam will also be represented by Quán Kỳ Nam (Kỳ Nam Inn) by Leon Lê in the Asian Cinema Window section, and the project Bò Sữa Bay (Flying Milk Cow) in the Project Market category. VNS