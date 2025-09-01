Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Party chief’s spouse, Cuban first lady enjoy water puppetry, visit Ngọc Sơn Temple

September 01, 2025 - 15:28
The activity form part of a state visit to Việt Nam by the Cuban delegation, who will also attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day on Tuesday.
Local people welcome Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta Peraza at Ngọc Sơn Temple in Hà Nội on Monday. —VNA/VNS Photos Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, and Lis Cuesta Peraza, spouse of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, enjoyed a traditional water puppet performance and visited Ngọc Sơn Temple in Hà Nội on Monday.

The activity form part of a state visit to Việt Nam by the Cuban couple, who will also attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day.

At the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre, the Cuban first lady and her entourage were introduced to the centuries-old folk art form, rooted in Việt Nam’s wet-rice culture.

They watched performances selected from Việt Nam’s repertoire of nearly 400 water puppet plays.

Lis Cuesta Peraza expressed her appreciation for the hospitality of Ly and the Vietnamese artists, noting that the performances helped her better understand the art of water puppetry imbued with Vietnamese folk culture.

She expressed her hope that in the future, Vietnamese puppeteers will visit Cuba to share this traditional art with Cuban audiences.

Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta Peraza enjoys the Vietnamese water puppet art. 

Recalling her visit in 2024 to El Arca Puppet Museum in Havana with Lis Cuesta Peraza, Ly said both Việt Nam and Cuba possess distinctive puppet traditions, adding that she hopes her guest will have chances to learn more about Việt Nam's puppetry during future visits.

After that, the two ladies walked to Ngọc Sơn Temple on Hoàn Kiếm Lake, a favourite cultural site of Hanoians and visitors alike.

Their appearance drew warm greetings and applause from crowds of holidaymakers who gathered around the pedestrian streets decorated with flags and banners for the National Day.

Many shouted “Viva Cuba, Viva Việt Nam” and “Việt Nam – Cuba” in celebration of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

At Ngọc Sơn Temple, they offered incense, learned about the history and legends of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, and viewed the preserved giant turtle specimen.

On Thê Húc Bridge, they admired the iconic Turtle Tower and Hà Nội’s autumn landscape.

Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta Peraza is gifted calligraphy work from a local scholar at Ngọc Sơn Temple.

The Cuban first lady was delighted to receive a calligraphy work reading “Peace” from a local scholar. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Cuba relations solidarity friendship

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Tây Ninh infuses new life into Khmer ethnic Chằn dancing

Tây Ninh Province has worked to preserve and promote unique cultural values by turning art forms that reflect ethnic identity into distinctive tourism products. This effort aims to enrich cultural life, foster national pride, expand cultural tourism, and showcase local heritage on both national and international stages.
Life & Style

Spec-taco-uler Mexican food

Mexican food lovers had a great time at the Saigon Taco Festival on August 30 in HCM City's An Khánh Ward. The event featured six taco restaurants with live music and fun activities, offering an unforgettable experience and highlighting the popular Mexican cuisine.
Life & Style

Mapping it out!

Readers everywhere are excited to get their hands on our special 80th National Day map, placing stickers of the 34 new provinces and ‘reshaping’ Việt Nam together. Let's share your finished map with Việt Nam News and Law.
Life & Style

Pop song arouses national pride

Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (The Story of Peace Continues) highlights the deepest desire from the bottom of the hearts of every Vietnamese - the desire for peace.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom