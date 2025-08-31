New music video captures the spirit of national aspiration and unity

HÀ NỘI — The 80th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam has inspired many pieces of art, including an emotional music video (MV) called Việt Nam Ơi, Cùng Bước Tới Vinh Quang (Việt Nam, Let’s Step Towards Glory).

Beyond a song, it is a call to action, a message from millions of Vietnamese hearts – continuing the legacy of the ancestors, united in dedication to elevate the nation to glory.

Written by songwriter Lê Tự Minh, the song is a fusion of music and love for the country, reflecting the aspiration to build a strong and resilient Việt Nam in the new era.

The lyrics not only depict the indomitable spirit but also honour the achievements of the national ancestors, while conveying hope and the responsibility to carry on for today’s youth.

The overarching message of the work is encapsulated in four core values: Pride – Unity – Rising Up – For the Homeland. The heartfelt lyrics serve as a reminder, instilling additional faith and determination:

Maintain unwavering faith to rise above the storm.

Following in the footsteps of our ancestors, we pledge to always dedicate ourselves.

Việt Nam, let's step towards glory.

The collaboration of three renown singers, Đỗ Tố Hoa, Thu Thủy and Đông Hùng, has brought an emotionally performance that is both delicate and sweet, yet powerful and heroic.

Accompanying them is the ensemble of the Air Defense - Air Force Arts Troupe and the Little Star Club, creating a grand chorus that spreads the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

Under the arrangement of musician Phạm Anh Thông, the work is adorned with a 'new outfit' – modern and spirited, yet still steeped in an epic quality, affirming the strength and resilience of Việt Nam.

The MV is directed by Nguyễn Anh Dũng from Vietnam Television and produced by a young, passionate team. The visuals span from serene rural villages to modern cities, portraying a Việt Nam that is both beloved and familiar, yet full of aspiration and vitality.

Notably, the main setting at the Vietnam Military History Museum provides a sacred and majestic space – where the past and present converge, and history continues to shine in today’s light.

The release of the MV coinciding with the grand celebration adds to the audience's emotions, resonating as a song that echoes from the heart of the nation, instilling faith and vigor for the new journey of the country.

Việt Nam, Let's Step Towards Glory is not merely a musical product. It is also a spiritual declaration of the Vietnamese people: resilient, united, and determined to overcome challenges together to reach new heights.

It is the collective voice of millions of hearts, joining in the fervent rhythm of the homeland at this significant moment, affirming the belief that Việt Nam will undoubtedly step towards glory. _ VNS