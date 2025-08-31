Northern tourist sites light up for National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Tourist sites and entertainment venues in northern localities have been preparing many programmes and events to attract visitors on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

In Ninh Bình Province, the management board of the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex has arranged additional boat routes and stationed guides to provide weather updates, remind visitors of safety measures, and offer assistance when needed.

A highlight at the site is the Beer Fest Tam Cốc 2025, which brings together domestic and international beer brands alongside Ninh Bình’s speciality food stalls, music performances, and folk culture shows.

Visitors to Ninh Bình can also enjoy a variety of games at the Sun World Ha Nam Water Park, as well as fireworks displays on the evening of August 31 at Lê Thái Tổ Street in Hoa Lư Ancient Quarter, and on September 2 at Đinh Tiên Hoàng Square.

This year, demand for historical, heritage, and experiential tourism in Tuyên Quang Province is expected to rise among both domestic and international travellers. Travel companies have responded by developing new tours and routes to serve visitors.

Nguyễn Văn Trãi, Director of Ha Giang Tre Travel, said the company has launched tours connecting Vị Xuyên National Martyrs’ Cemetery, Height 468, Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, Hoàng Su Phì terraced rice fields, Tuyên Quang hydropower reservoir, and the Tân Trào Special National Relic Site, offering travellers new and fascinating experiences of Tuyên Quang.

From August 30 to September 2, Flamingo Heritage Onsen & Resort will host a series of activities under the theme “Proud of Việt Nam – journey through the heritage region.”

Meanwhile, the Tuyên Quang Tourism Association has introduced a hiking tour, starting from Nà Nưa, through forests to the Định Hóa Safety Zone in Thái Nguyên Province.

According to Lại Quốc Tình, Chairman of the Tuyên Quang Tourism Association, this tour is more than just a walk; it is a journey back to history, reminding today’s generations to cherish peace, independence, and freedom while living more responsibly towards their families and the nation.

Phạm Đức Nam, Chairman of Đồng Văn Commune People’s Committee, said all hotels and guesthouses in Đồng Văn are fully booked for the National Day holiday, and local tourism service providers are guided to improve service quality while preserving cultural identity and protecting the environment.

To meet accommodation demands during the holiday, the Tuyên Quang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has listed 1,478 lodging facilities, including hotels, guesthouses, and homestays meeting tourist standards.

Tourist sites in Lào Cai are also actively preparing for the peak season. In Mù Cang Chải, over 100 homestays and guesthouses have been upgraded, with many adding new experiential tours and publicly listing room rates.

In Sa Pa ward, an autumn festival is underway and will run until October 4, featuring highlights such as traditional costume shows and dance performances, highland cultural experience programmes, among others.

At Sun World Fansipan Legend, a festival is taking place, showcasing traditional rituals and daily activities during the harvest season in Lào Cai’s ethnic communities. — VNA/VNS