Various exhibitions, performances mark National Day in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A wide range of exhibitions and art performances are being held in Hà Nội to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), highlighting the national history, nurturing pride, and promoting the patriotism fostered over eight decades of national construction and defence.

From September 1 to 3, museums under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism and the Vietnam Contemporary Arts Theatre, will welcome visitors free of charge.

For art lovers, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (66 Nguyễn Thái Học street, Hà Nội) is an unmissable destination this holiday. The museum is holding the exhibition Children of the Fatherland, with 80 significant works during 1947–1986 by renowned modern Vietnamese painters such as Phan Kế An, Nguyễn Sáng, Bùi Xuân Phái, Diệp Minh Châu, and Nguyễn Sỹ Ngọc.

At the Hồ Chí Minh Museum (19 Ngọc Hà Street, Hà Nội), a special exhibition entitled Autumn of Independence presents more than 200 rare documents, photographs, and artefacts recounting the struggle for independence under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh. Complementing the display is a collection of 17 large lacquer paintings by artist Chu Nhật Quang, featuring notable works such as President Hồ Chí Minh, Nguyễn Ái Quốc, and Peaceful Homeland.

The Vietnam National Museum of History (1 Tràng Tiền Street, Hà Nội) is organising the exhibition Mass Education – Lighting the Future, with nearly 160 valuable items, many unveiled for the first time, offering an insight into the nationwide literacy campaign that reflected the people’s aspirations for enlightenment and national development in the early years of independence.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism (Đoài Phương Commune, Hà Nội) is hosting a month-long programme themed Celebrating the Independent Festival from August 30 to September 30. The event features cultural activities of all 54 ethnic groups, including such highlights as a highland market introducing local customs, folk songs, dances, cuisine, and specialities. Performances range from the Nùng people’s lion dance and the Mường people's flower festival to the Thái ethnic group's new rice celebration, alongside folk singing, dancing, and traditional games of ethnic communities from Lạng Sơn, Thanh Hoá, and northern provinces.— VNA/VNS