Music festival to rock ancient imperial citadel

HÀ NỘI — A grand concert will take place at 8pm on September 6 at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site in Hà Nội, featuring performances by the top rock bands from across the country.

It is part of the series of art activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, gathering top Vietnamese bands such as Bức Tường, Ngũ Cung, Chillies, The Flob, and Blue Whales, along with renowned guest artists like Phạm Anh Khoa, Phạm Thu Hà, and Dương Trần Nghĩa.

The audience will immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of timeless revolutionary songs reimagined with a powerful, fresh rock sound. This will be interspersed with many popular 'hits' in the Vietnamese music industry.

According to a representative from the organising committee, Rock Concert – Trái tim Việt Nam (Rock Concert - Heart of Việt Nam) is not just a large-scale rock concert, but also a gathering of youthful aspirations, national pride, and love for the homeland expressed through music. Through this, the programme aims to convey a meaningful message: “Patriotism is not just a memory of the past, but burns passionately in the hearts of today’s youth.”

With explosive musical elements, a grand stage presence, and a spirit of inspiration conveyed through music, Rock Concert - Heart of Việt Nam promises to be a highlight in the series of national artistic activities, igniting the flame of pride and aspiration for Việt Nam on the journey towards the future.

Nguyễn Trung Dũng, the programme's director, said the organisers aimed to create a fresh, youthful, and energetic artistic space with Rock Concert - Heart of Việt Nam.

“Rock is a powerful and free-spirited genre closely associated with the spirit of freedom and aspiration. When revolutionary songs are infused with the spirit of rock, they will resonate as a new voice, relatable and appealing to the younger generation,” he noted.

“We hope that the programme will not only be a large-scale concert featuring famous bands and beloved songs but also a bridge that connects history to the hearts of the youth through music.

“From this, each person can deeply feel that loving one’s country means being proud of the past, living fully in the present, and together building the future,” he added.

The concert will include many surprising elements to provide a fresh experience for the audience. Notably, for the first time, the ethnic band Thanh Âm Xanh will collaborate with a rock band. This fusion will not only create a unique and powerful sound but also affirm the spirit that Vietnamese ethnic music can resonate and blend into any stage, any era, even within the expansive realm of rock.

The entire ticket will be issued for free. VNS