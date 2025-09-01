Việt Nam festival in Latvia showcases culture, cooperation opportunities

RIGA — Over the weekend, Riga’s Vermanes Garden Park came alive with the vibrant atmosphere of the Việt Nam Festival in Latvia 2025, drawing more than 1,000 visitors.

The event, held for the first time, was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden and Latvia in collaboration with the Vietnamese community in Latvia to mark Việt Nam's 80th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

Featuring eight booths, the festival offered diverse experiences ranging from traditional Vietnamese dishes such as phở (noodle soup served with beef or chicken), fried spring rolls, and coffee, to handicrafts, cultural products, and goods of growing interest in international markets. Many Latvian visitors expressed admiration for the distinctive flavours of Vietnamese cuisine, the artistry of handicrafts, and the export potential of Vietnamese products.

Addressing the opening, Ambassador Trần Văn Tuấn emphasised that the festival not only introduced Việt Nam's culture, people, and products to Latvian friends but also contributed to fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and economic cooperation between the two countries. He expressed his hope that the festival would become an annual event, serving as a cultural and trade bridge between Việt Nam and Latvia.

Representatives of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also praised the initiative, viewing it as an important step in expanding trade and investment ties between businesses from both countries.

For the Vietnamese community in Latvia, the festival was a meaningful opportunity to come together, celebrate cultural heritage, and promote the Vietnamese language. The booths prepared by overseas Vietnamese not only ensured the success of the event but also created a chance to promote Vietnamese goods in the local market.

With its successful debut, the Việt Nam Festival in Latvia is expected to become a recurring celebration, spreading the image of a dynamic, friendly Việt Nam with rich cooperation potential to Latvian and international audiences. — VNA/VNS