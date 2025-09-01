Golf tourism expected to enhance Việt Nam's smokeless industry

HÀ NỘI — Under Việt Nam's tourism development strategy through 2030, golf tourism has been identified as a key product to enhance national competitiveness, targeting high-end markets and fostering sustainable growth.

Golf tourism is emerging as a bright spot in Việt Nam's tourism industry, with revenue expected to rise from US$600 million in 2022 to $1 billion by 2025, around 8-10 per cent of the national total.

Việt Nam, known as “Asia’s golf paradise,” offers diverse landscapes, a long coastline, and a tropical climate ideal for golf. Its 80-plus 18-hole courses range from seaside fairways to mountain layouts. Renowned sites such as The Bluffs Grand Hồ Tràm Strip, Laguna Lăng Cô, Hoiana Shores, and Bà Nà Hills Golf Club attract millions of golfers annually, elevating Việt Nam's reputation worldwide.

Golf tourism is among the fastest-growing segments, with visitors spending six times more than average tourists.

Beyond revenue, it enhances Việt Nam's image as a premium and sustainable destination. The country has won “Asia’s Best Golf Destination” for eight straight years (2017–2024) and twice “World’s Best Golf Destination.” Hà Nội was named “World’s Best Golf City Destination” in 2023 and 2024.

Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), said these honours highlight Việt Nam's capacity to host world-class tournaments and meet the demands of discerning travellers. Golf tourism now anchors a premium ecosystem of courses, hotels, resorts, cuisine, and services, with key markets in the Republic of Korea, Japan, the US, Europe, and the Middle East, he stated.

In July, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism appointed golf legend Greg Norman as Việt Nam’s Tourism Ambassador for the 2025–30 tenure. Deputy Minister Hồ An Phong said Norman’s influence will boost Việt Nam's image globally. He will join major international promotions to attract high-end visitors, he added.

Diversifying golf tourism experiences

Local initiatives are expanding golf tourism. Hà Nội, within 60km of more than 10 international courses, combines golf with luxury resorts, gastronomy, and cultural tours such as “golfing, Old Quarter exploration, street food, and spa.”

The Central Highlands and coastal localities are advancing too. Gia Lai promotes “sea to highlands” tourism, hosting the Vietnam National Golf Championship 2025 – VinFast Cup at FLC Golf Links Quy Nhơn. Recently, Korean investors have proposed two golf resort projects, with 550 hectares in area and an investment of $60 million.

In Đắk Lắk, authorities are reviewing a golf and villa project at Ea Kao Lake (110 hectares) to link premium leisure with urban development.

However, VNAT Vice Director Hà Văn Siêu noted golf tourism still lacks integration with culture, mainstream tours, MICE, and long-stay packages.

Experts emphasised the importance of stronger connections between golf operators and travel agencies to create a professional ecosystem. Forming alliances among golf enterprises can help build local brands, develop integrated services, and host more international tournaments. Additionally, offering specialised packages such as golf and spa, or golf, culture, and craft village experiences will broaden the appeal of golf tourism.

Việt Nam's national tourism strategy to 2030 identifies golf tourism as a priority to enhance competitiveness. With natural advantages, growing infrastructure, and cross-sector cooperation, Việt Nam is poised for a breakthrough. Long-term success, however, depends on diversified products and top-tier experiences that secure Việt Nam’s place on the global golf map. — VNA/VNS