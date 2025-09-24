Politics & Law
Vietnam Airlines to host series of sports, cultural, music events inspired by Hà Nội autumn

September 24, 2025 - 16:38
Each event is a "touch" of memories as well as of love for Hà Nội, helping to portray a capital that is both classic and youthful, deeply imbued with local identity while also open and integrated

 

Vietnam Airlines Classic – Hà Nội Concert 2024 offered a perfect blend of classical music and ballet. Photo Dau Tu Online

HÀ NỘI Vietnam Airlines, in partnership with the Hà Nội People’s Committee, on September 23 launched the campaign “Chạm Thu Hà Nội” (Touching Hà Nội Autumn), inspired by the capital’s most beautiful season.

The campaign offers a journey to explore Hà Nội with many different "touchpoints" such as "touching" love with the Run For Love community race (September 28), where the steps are in harmony for a humanitarian goal; "touching" the surface of West Lake with the dragon boat and SUP rowing festival (October 5), where long-standing traditions revive in the heart of the modern city; "touching" a sustainable lifestyle with the light flight journey to Hà Nội (October 6), evoking awareness of green tourism and responsibility towards the environment.

The campaign also brings Hanoi lovers to profound musical experiences. That is Vietnam Airlines Classic - Hà Nội Concert (October 10-11), a gentle "touch" with the space of classical music in the heart of the Old Quarter. Another is 5AM Concert (November), where modern people meet tradition in the intersection of sound and emotions at dawn.

Each event is a "touch" of memories as well as of love for Hà Nội, helping to portray a capital that is both classic and youthful, deeply imbued with local identity while also open and integrated.

Vietnam Airlines CEO Lê Hồng Hà said the programme aims to create meaningful journeys where each step offers a “touchpoint” with Hà Nội’s culture, nature, and people, thereby spreading the image of a friendly and hospitable Việt Nam among international friends.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền noted that the campaign stems from a 2025–2030 cooperation agreement between the city and the airline to foster sustainable socio-economic development and elevate Hà Nội’s tourism brand. As a highlight of the Hà Nội Autumn Festival, it is expected to become a signature cultural and tourism attraction.

Positioning itself not only as a carrier but also as a cultural ambassador, Vietnam Airlines said the campaign is part of its long-term strategy to make Hà Nội a leading cultural and tourism destination in the region and the world. VNA/VNS

